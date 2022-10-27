Read full article on original website
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
laptopmag.com
Millions of Android users suffer from battery-stealing malware apps — delete them now
Malicious Android apps with Clicker malware have been spotted by cybersecurity researchers, as 16 apps with 20 million downloads were on the Google Play Store — and they can drain your phone's battery life. Discovered by McAfee Mobile Security (opens in new tab), researchers found that malicious code snuck...
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
The 6 best encrypted messaging apps
As a general rule of thumb, chat apps that utilize end-to-end 256-bit AES, enterprise-level encryption are considered the holy grail when it comes to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, each message you send is scrambled and encoded directly on your phone, and only decoded by intended recipient after delivery. This process of encryption is important as it allows only you and the receiver to read your conversation, thus stopping malicious actors from reading the content of your chats, even in the unfortunate case they manage to intercept them while the data is in-transit.
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Google Home will let you share control with household routines
Big things are happening in Google's smart home ecosystem, starting with a revamped user interface for the Home app, which is still in the preview phase. Ahead of its widespread rollout, we saw the app extend the convenience of device triggers to some users last week. That feature is now making its way to even more Google Home users, alongside a new option for household routines.
Google rolls out fix for Android Auto phone call bug, with mixed results
Four months after it was first reported, the issue has been resolved
WhatsApp would really, really, pretty-please like you to enable 2FA
In the US, Google is heavily pushing Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a better messaging experience for Android and iPhone users. However, WhatsApp dominates the messaging market in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world. The popularity of the Meta-owned service makes it a prime target for hackers and scammers who are always looking for ways to gain unauthorized access to your account. For additional security, WhatsApp provides two-factor authentication so you can further secure your account using a PIN. But not everyone uses or knows about two-factor authentication, and the messaging service wants to change that.
Apple Insider
Google patches seventh zero-day exploit in Chrome in 2022
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A critical Google Chrome update for theMac and Windows desktop browsers is available that addresses an actively exploited vulnerability. Chrome users should update to version 107.0.5304.87 for Mac and version 107.0.5304.87/.88 for Windows as...
How to set up Digital Wellbeing on your Android phone
Many of us pick up our smartphones multiple times per day to keep in contact with loved ones, watch videos on YouTube, or scroll endlessly through our social media feeds. Regardless of what we use them for, we likely have a smartphone glued to our hands or nearby at any given moment. Some may call it an addiction, while others might mention the fear of missing out on new notifications. If you think you're spending too much time on your phone, Android has a built-in tool called Digital Wellbeing to help you get back on track.
This solid $70 Nest Cam deal finally makes Google's new camera worth buying
Getting a solid smart home security camera isn't just for keeping your home safe from intruders. Their built-in microphone and speaker make it a great way to check in with your kids while you are away, and its night vision means you can keep an eye on mischievous pets when the sun goes down. The 2021 Nest Cam typically retails for $100, but right now you can pick one (or more) up at a $30 discount.
How to create and insert your signature in Google Docs
Typing your name in online signature fields has become a popular and somewhat acceptable way to sign documents. Still, nothing beats scribbling your practice-honed annotation that even the best calligraphers would struggle to replicate. Things are different when you move away from paper and into the digital world of word processors like Google Docs and Microsoft Word.
Pushbullet says it has to fight Play Store's automated oversight to stay on Android
As Android™'s official app store, you would think the Play Store would be the premier resource for the best Android apps. While there are numerous third-party app hubs that serve as an alternative to the Play Store, most Android app developers prioritize Google’s offering given the sheer size of the audience. But with volume in mind, it's no secret that the company has had to rely on artificial intelligence to make some judgment calls on approving and pruning apps. But as we've seen before, there are downsides to this reliance on AI and machine learning models to keep tabs on guideline violations. The latest victim of said downsides, Pushbullet, is putting out its story.
Samsung SmartThings now lets you control Matter-compatible devices
Matter is the new smart home standard that promises to end the frustration of using multiple apps to control your smart devices and all the compatibility woes. With the backing of Google, Apple, Ikea, Samsung, and other tech giants, the standard envisions a smart home ecosystem where all devices are interoperable. After a delay of over a year, the official Matter 1.0 standard and certification program dropped in early October. Following its release, Samsung is now fulfilling its promise of adding Matter support to the SmartThings platform with the latest app update. This will allow you to control Matter-certified devices directly from SmartThings.
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
Google Chrome’s new tab page is a mess. Here’s how to make it better.
You can make every new tab a window into a beautiful landscape. Justin PotTake advantage of Chrome's built-in customization tools or install an extension instead.
Ars Technica
RIP Google Hangouts, Google’s last, best chance to compete with iMessage
Google Hangouts is scheduled for death today. The phone app has been individually booting people off the service since July, but the last vestiges of Hangouts, the web app, will be shut down today. For a brief period, Hangouts was Google's best, most ambitious, most popular messaging effort, but 5...
Microsoft 365 for Home vs. Google Workspace Individual: Which is better for you?
Microsoft and Google both offer productivity software and services to help individuals and businesses breeze through meetings and store important files. Plus, you can create project proposals, presentations, and spreadsheets on desktop and Android phones. However, if you're not a business owner or entrepreneur looking to improve your productivity, one of their business plans might be overkill. So, thankfully, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace both offer plans tailored for a broader audience, perfect for anyone looking to up productivity without overdoing it. But which one is best for you? Let's find out.
