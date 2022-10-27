Read full article on original website
Here’s where Richmond, Columbia counties stand in early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, 1.64 million voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday. As of Tuesday, Richmond County has seen 20,846 early in-person voters, while...
Roadway roundup: Overnight closures resume this week on I-20
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 are planned this week as part of the Savannah River bridge improvement project. The right-lane closures will allow for the delivery and placement of concrete girders on the new bridge as the project continues to make progress. The closures...
Augusta commissioner proposes new name for Fifth Street bridge
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city commission is set to have seven discussion items lined up Tuesday, all around the renaming of the newly opened 5th Street bridge. District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan made the motion to rename it ‘The Freedom Bridge’ and take down the plaque commemorating Confederate States President Jefferson Davis.
Last weekend of early voting wraps up in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The overall turnout this year for early voting is still setting the tone for how important Georgians are this election cycle. More than 18,000 Richmond County voters have walked in and out to cast their ballots early. “If anybody’s is concerned about getting out here early...
More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continued showing high turnout over the last weekend of early voting, according to the state elections chief. As of Monday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1.5 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, including 115,819 showing up to the polls throughout the weekend.
Halloween at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
It’s Halloween and we asked you to send us your fun costumes. Two women in our community help little girls meet their favorite Disney princesses at the Wallace Branch library. Veterans Groups, Programs and Resources. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT. There are several events, groups, programs,...
I-TEAM: Election spotlight with Richmond County Dist. 7 school board candidates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A top leader on the school board is facing opposition to his seat tonight. This comes as months of ITEAM reports have exposed disorder and dysfunction within Richmond County schools. A failing district repeatedly at the bottom of the barrel for student achievement statewide. We’ve been...
At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it was assisting the Johnston Police Department in investigating a shooting. A man was reportedly shot in the lower back Tuesday in the 600 block of Ridge Road in an incident that was reported around 10:20 a.m.
First Tee of Augusta is reopening their facility!
The CSRA Mustang and Ford Club hosted Ponies in the Plaza Grand National Event.
PHOTO GALLERY: Augusta city workers get into the Halloween spirit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Planning and Development Department took on some scary vibes in the days leading up to Halloween. Employees at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building went all-out for the creepy season. Take a look at the decor in the photo gallery above.
Historic Augusta releases its latest endangered properties list
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Historic Augusta announced its new endangered properties list on Tuesday. Historic Augusta hopes that its 2023 list, much like those compiled by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and other statewide and local preservation organizations, will attract the attention of investors, politicians and other interested groups to save the structures on the list.
Columbia County Fair Opens 10-Day Run This Week
The 57th annual Columbia County Fall Fair opens its 10-day run this Thursday, November 3 at the fairgrounds off Columbia Road. A new youth attendance policy will be in effect this year. After 7 p.m., those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent. There’s a Student Night Special...
Columbia County schools’ new police chief discusses plans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has a new police chief who says he’s ready to pick up where the last chief left off. We sat down with Police Chief Gary Owens to talk about how he plans to lead the new police force. Owens is...
6 Things You Need To Know | Monday, October 31, 2022
Let's take a look at the 6 things you need to know before you head out the door, this morning.
It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the sugar-filled holiday comes to an end, we were out in the festivities asking homeowners how much they spent on costumes and decorations this year. Many families in the CSRA are out and about to celebrate Halloween, but one neighborhood in Columbia County takes it...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing child
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deriona Rosena Lett, 12, was last seen at her residence on Silverdale Road at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Lett left her home on foot in an unknown direction. She is...
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year old girl. Deriona Rosena Lett was last seen at her home on Silverdale Road on November 1st at 1:15 a.m. Silverdale Road runs between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road in South Augusta. Authorities say she […]
First Tee of Augusta reopens after renovations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Tee of Augusta reopened its putting greens after almost six months of renovations Tuesday. First Tee of Augusta is a nonprofit golf and life skills program for kids. The program has been open since 2001 and it’s greens consist of six holes. During the...
An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School head football coach Eric Parker is in a hospital after collapsing during an away game in Savannah. Parker will remain in the hospital for the next few days. He collapsed as the football team was playing Wayne County on Monday. Wayne County...
