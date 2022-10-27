MONROE – Union County Public Schools surprised Jared Gatewood on Oct. 31 with news that he won the district’s 2022-23 Assistant Principal of the Year award. A Forest Hills High School staffer called Gatewood to the cafeteria only for him to be met by Principal Kevin Plue, students and staff at the doorway. Gatewood was shocked to see so many people and was all smiles when Superintendent Andrew Houlihan announced he was the Assistant Principal of the Year.

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO