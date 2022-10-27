Read full article on original website
Tag Heuer joins Southpark as latest luxury boutique
CHARLOTTE – REEDS Jewelers will operate a new TAG Heuer boutique at SouthPark Mall. The boutique offers shoppers an immersive experience and an expanded selection of watches. TAG Heuer strives to offer a distinct connection to the sporting world, a spirit of innovation with roots in Swiss watchmaking and extraordinary quality.
Image360 in Charlotte - Pineville wins network award
PINEVILLE – Ron and Rebecca Feeney, owners of Image360 in Charlotte - Pineville, were recently presented with the Sales Pinnacle award by the Alliance Franchise Brands Network during its 2022 convention. The award recognizes sales performance in the international network of marketing and print services providers. “The core value...
Select Jet’s Pizza locations offering Customer Appreciation Day deal
CHARLOTTE – Jet’s Pizza locations at 2712 W. Mallard Creek-Church Road and 5124K Old Charlotte Highway are saying ‘thank you’ to their customers by offering them a deal. On Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., these two locations will offer a one-topping, 4 Corner...
Forest Hills High School staffer wins UCPS Assistant Principal of the Year
MONROE – Union County Public Schools surprised Jared Gatewood on Oct. 31 with news that he won the district’s 2022-23 Assistant Principal of the Year award. A Forest Hills High School staffer called Gatewood to the cafeteria only for him to be met by Principal Kevin Plue, students and staff at the doorway. Gatewood was shocked to see so many people and was all smiles when Superintendent Andrew Houlihan announced he was the Assistant Principal of the Year.
Union Academy Charter School receives National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School Award
MONROE – Union Academy Charter School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School award for its Union Academy Athletic Department. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment.
