Hollister, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution”

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz High School is currently under a shelter-in-place, according to the school. They received a threat via Instagram, and police are investigating the threat. KION was not told what the threat was. Read more: Reports of active shooter at Santa Cruz High School determined to be hoax Nobody has been The post Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution” appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting

Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Parolee arrested on felony stabbing charges in Watsonville: police

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police say a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on Halloween morning on the 100 block of Second Street. Witnesses said that a man ran away before police could arrive just before 3 a.m. A suspect description was given, and police found someone matching the description within minutes. Aaron Ibarra, The post Parolee arrested on felony stabbing charges in Watsonville: police appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
GILROY, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

Madera woman survives double lung transplant

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Madera woman who previously needed a lung transplant operation is now recovering. We previously reported on the 30-year-old who needed to have a double lung transplant after extreme complications from COVID-19. Brittany Romena was rushed to the hospital in January 2022 while suffering from...
MADERA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An off-campus soccer coach who has been with the schools since 2018 was arrested Wednesday for inappropriate conduct with several victims, according to Salinas Police and school officials. Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with six felony charges, including false imprisonment, lewd acts with a child and annoying/molesting a The post POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Happy Hollow Zoo in San Jose Gets Two Giant Rodents

They are known as the largest living rodents in the world, and now two 1-year-old capybara sisters call Happy Hollow Zoo and Park in San Jose home. The capybara sisters were born at Abeline Zoo in Abeline, Texas, early in October and were transferred to Happy Hollow at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Capybara Species Survival Plan.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Parents concerned with recent inappropriate conduct with minor charges at Salinas Union High School District

“This is worrying me a lot, you know,” parent Maria Anya said. “I have my daughter. She's at La Paz too, and I have my son here.” Anya is one of many parents concerned about their kid’s safety after learning of Julio Cesar Gonzalez Garcia’s arrest. READ MORE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer The post Parents concerned with recent inappropriate conduct with minor charges at Salinas Union High School District appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

