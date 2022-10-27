Read full article on original website
How to bet Rudy Gobert taking on the Phoenix Suns
Rudy Gobert O/U 13.5 Rebounds vs. Suns. No Deandre...
Brooklyn Nets expected to make big hire of Ime Udoka as next head coach
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire Ime Udoka as the organization's next head coach after firing Steve Nash on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL COY Market, Week 9 Line Examinations
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview who should be a name to watch in the COY market, as well as some favorable looks on the Week 9 slate. Jay and Drew kick things off by highlighting why Pete Carroll (+1300) is absolutely...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Reading The Panic Meter: Kawhi, AD, KAT
On Monday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jared Johnson and...
Getting Defensive: Week 9
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Sports World Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner's Decision
The sports world remains heartbroken over the developments with Brittney Griner. This week, the WNBA star's appeal was rejected by a Russian court, meaning she's set to serve her entire nine-year prison sentence, barring a trade with the United States. Life in a full-time Russian prison sounds pretty rough. "Brittney...
Pod: Doubs’ bounce-back, Rams’ RBs, Ravens injuries and more
Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat)...
Week 8 MNF, Trick Or Treat Teams; NBA Outlook
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the Week 8 MNF game between the Cincinnati Bengals (-3) and Cleveland Browns. The pair also break down their biggest "trick or treat" NFL teams for the rest of the season. Jay...
With Fox injured, it's time to add "Off Night"
Davion Mitchell (8% rostered): De'Aaron Fox went down with a knee injury in...
How to bet the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals MNF matchup
Bengals (-3.5) at Browns: O/U 45.5. The Cleveland Browns have lost four straight versus the Falcons, Chargers, Patriots and Ravens. Those four teams combine for a 17-14 record, but all are in thick of their divisional playoff races. The Bengals are 4-3 with the four wins coming in the past...
How to bet the four MACtion games on Tuesday and Wednesday
We have Ball State at Kent State (-7), plus Buffalo at Ohio (-3) on Tuesday and Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (-4) along with Western Michigan at Bowling Green (-4) on Wednesday.
Waiver Wire Week 9: Fields Is Finally Fun
Marcus Morris, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Naji Marshall & more
We had our first busy Sunday of the season yesterday with eight games...
NHL Projections and Bets for October 31
A quiet three-game Monday kicks off the week in the National Hockey League, with the Red Wings taking on the Sabres in Buffalo, the Caps taking on the Canes in Raleigh, and the Kings taking on the Blues in St. Louis. Below you will find my projections for each of...
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant among those dealing with illnesses
While the calendar flips to November this week, the 2022-23 NBA season still isn't...
Here Come the Suns & 8 Other Waiver Wire Adds
Bismack Biyombo (19%): With news that Deandre Ayton (ankle) will miss at least...
Berry's Boost: Josh Allen to Lead the Bills to a Big Night
Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code BERRY. Prior to the season, the majority if not all of America would have pegged this weekend's matchup on Sunday Night Football between Green Bay and Buffalo as a realistic preview of Super Bowl LVII. Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, two of the elite quarterbacks in the nation, facing off against superior defenses. These two teams were expected to offer us a taste here in Week 8 of what their match-up on the ultimate stage would look like. Buffalo has held up their end of the bargain. The Packers on the other hand…not so much.
Khalil Herbert and Rondale Moore make their case in Week 8
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
MLB Team Roundup: Minnesota Twins
2022 Record: 78-84 Third place, AL Central. For a large portion of the season, quite a bit. Minnesota was able to hold onto first place for the majority of the first half and a good deal of the second half of the season until, well, we'll talk about it in a second. Carlos Correa's first -- and likely only -- season with the Twins was a success, as the former Houston star hit .291 with an OPS+ of 140 and 22 homers. Luis Arraez was able to take home a “batting title” by hitting .316 in his 144 games, and looks like he'll be a major contender for that honor as long as he's able to get regular playing time. Byron Buxton was once again unable to play 100 games, but he hit 28 homers in that timeframe in his 92 games and 382 plate appearances. Jorge Polanco, Gio Urshela and Jose Miranda (more on him later) along with Correa formed one of the better infields in the American League, and one of the deeper overall lineups. On the pitching side, Jhoan Duran was spectacular in relief with a 1.86 ERA and 89/16 K/BB ratio in just under 70 innings, and when they were able to take the mound (more on that later), Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan both had solid starting campaigns for Minnesota.
