Carole Curry Smith
Carole Curry Smith was born June 15, 1942, in Mobile, AL to the late Alonzo and LaMerle Hood Curry, and passed away October 30, 2022, at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, LA surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA, was a retired Accounts Payable Manager for James Construction Group, and also a member of Belle Oaks Garden Club. Carole is survived by her two children, Laurie Vilardo (Scott), and Laurence Smith (Jennifer); sisters, Joy Pose, Shannon Weekley, and LaMerle Loveland (Bob); grandchildren, Roman Vilardo, Tanner Vilardo, and Hannah Smith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Laurence Smith; and her sister, Janet Curry. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 West Magnolia Street, Ponchatoula, Friday, November 4, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Pastor Dewitt Coleman. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Relay For Life.
Shirley Ann Hess
Shirley Ann Hess, 65, a native of New Orleans, LA, and resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements which are incomplete at this time.
Claudia Jean Kidwell Kliebert
Claudia, age 84, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was native of Rosedale, Mississippi and a longtime resident of Hammond, LA. Claudia will be fondly remembered as a ‘Loving Spitfire’. Her world revolved around her home and family; they always came first in her life. Claudia’s favorite travel destination was California because of her extended family who lived there she would visit. She was definitely a ‘Daddy’s Girl’; not just growing up, but throughout her entire life. Claudia was a gifted cook who enjoyed making meals for her family. Claudia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Robert Monroe McGuire, Jr.
A resident of Kentwood, Robert passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Kentwood, LA at 51 years of age. He is survived by his father Robert McGuire Sr (stepmother Melissa McGuire), stepfather Bobby O’Neal “Neal” Cutrer, Jr. (Michelle Cutrer); 3 sisters, Lora Beck (Ed), Debbie Tarver, and Erika Doucet (Marty), 1 son Dakota Forrest; Nieces and nephews Samantha Leger (CJ), Angelica Magee (Nick), Katherine Blades, Daniel Blades (Chrissy), Jason Beck (Sage), Joshua Doucet, Kaitlyn Doucet and Alex Doucet; aunts and uncles Jeff McGuire, Sterling McGuire, Della Stephenson and Gene Thomas and 7 great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Warner Cutrer; grandparents Howard K. Warner and Martha Ann O’Brien Warner, Bobby O’Neal “Bob” Cutrer, Sr. and Mary Cutrer, Guy D McGuire, Lora A. Ladner; uncles and aunts Howard Warner, Stella Ard, Daisy Cutrer, Sadie Braden, Guy Edward McGuire, Gene McGuire, Mickey McGuire and Virginia Schonewitz. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 10:00AM until religious services at 2:00PM on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Mike Stafford. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Mary Garrett
Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Folsom Community Cemetery – Folsom, LA.
George "Chipp" Calvin Case, II
George “Chipp” Calvin Case II, a resident of Picayune, MS, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the age of 59. Chipp is survived by his mother, Georgie V. Case of Bogalusa, LA and one son, Hunter Seth Case of New Orleans, LA. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives, and a host of friends.
Joyce Marie Magruder Seal
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Saturday morning October 29, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was a 1980 graduate of Franklinton High School who then obtained a degree in respiratory therapy from Southeastern Louisiana University. Joyce worked in that field for many years and later became the director of the respiratory therapy department at Riverside Medical Center. She was involved in an automobile accident in 2002 that unfortunately ended her service with Riverside. For the last 20 years, Joyce has provided child care at her home to countless young girls and boys, a “job” she took great pride in, helping all the young children. She had a green thumb and grew many beautiful plants at her house. Joyce enjoyed listening to her favorite soft rock and classic rock music. She always enjoyed a having good laugh and loved spending time with her friends and family.
Ryelee Anne-Clair Georgeson
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Ryelee Anne-Clair Georgeson, who passed away suddenly on October 25, 2022 at the age of 20 years old. Ryelee was a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved music and dancing as well as doing everyone's make-up. She loved to cook and bake, and was planning on going to culinary school in hopes to one day own a bakery.
Alexandra Francine Harrell
Alexandra Francine Harrell (Alley Ghaeteour) passed away October 26, 2022 at 7:57 a.m. She was surrounded by her loved ones to say goodbye at sunrise. Born September 2, 1990 in Stockton, California. Daughter of Brent Harrell and Nicole Delaune-Parker. Survived by mother Nicole Delaune-Parker, Step Father Gary Parker, Grandmother Annina Delaune, Brothers: Riley Harrell, Dakota Harrell (Amber), Sister: Sierra Garraway (Christopher); Nieces, Alexi, Taylor, Jolie Harrell; Brianna, MacKenzie, Porter Garraway; Nephew Graysen Garraway; numerous Aunts and Uncles, and countless cousins. Preceded in death by Father Brent Harrell, Grandfather Clyde Harrell Sr., Grandmother Audrey Harrell, Grandfather Aubert Delaune, Aunt Melanie Harrell-Sharp. Alley had a brilliant mind, was accepted into LSMSA in Natchitoches, La. She continued her education at Nicholls State University, earning a B.of S. Degree from Chef John Folse Culinary Institute. Her love and skill for the culinary arts led her to a career as a chef for Chef John Folse at White Oak Plantation. Her tireless hours and passion earned her a position as Chef John Folse media chef for a short time. Life crossroads took her away from her culinary passion, leading her to a life of adventure, to becoming an assistant brewer at a family brewery in Texas, traveling with friends and family to explore all that life could show her. Learning to grow gardens of flowers and plants; abundant vegetables and fruits. Spending as many adventures with all of her nieces and nephew. After many life hurdles, she truly found herself as an old loving soul. An avid reader, master of jig-saw puzzles, competitor of bingo. She was completely at home and peace in her last chapter of life, as a live-in caretaker to a beloved friend, Ms. Betty Parker.
Oscar Benton Crain
Oscar Benton Crain passed away on October 26, 2022 at the age of 81. He was born in Albany, LA to the late John and Annie Crain. Oscar proudly served as Drill Sergeant in the United States Army from 1961-1967 and was a retired pipeliner from Local #406 Operating Engineers. He loved sitting on his porch overlooking his pond, fishing, hunting, watching western movies and The History Channel, being a great grandpa to Brooklyn and Vera Jo, and reading his Bible. He was fondly referred to as Pops, Pawpaw Oscar, Cowboy and Friend.
Clara Allen Bennett
A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home in Greensburg, LA. She was born October 3, 1951 in Independence, LA and was 71 years of age. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Bennett Miller and husband, Steven; son, Derrick Lane Bennett and wife, Cheryl; 3 sisters, Barbara Hart, Louise Mitchell, and Rosa Lumpkin; 3 grandchildren, Marcus Miller and wife Rachel, Douglas Miller and Alysar Kyzar, and Garrett Bennett; 1 great-grandchild, Emily Ann Miller. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jerry L. Bennett; parents, Hollis and Luberta Allen; 2 brothers, Hollis Allen, Jr. and Adren Allen. Pallbearers are Derrick Bennett, Marcus Miller, Douglas Miller, Garrett Miller, Jody Hart, and Steven Miller. Honorary Pallbearer, David Williams. Visitation at Wesley Chapel Methodist Church from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Steven Miller. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
FOOTBALL: Daniels, Dunlap claim Southland, LSWA Weekly Honors
HAMMOND, LA – After playing key roles in the Southeastern Louisiana University football team’s 28-27 victory at McNeese, sophomore linebacker Donte’ Daniels and junior punter Austin Dunlap received Player of the Week honors from both the Southland Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Monday. Daniels was...
Mississippi man dies in head-on crash in Washington Parish early Monday
FRANKLINTON---This morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Lavon Givens of Jayess, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
FOOTBALL: Southeastern rallies past McNeese, 28-27
LAKE CHARLES, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team scored the game’s final 13 points to rally for a 28-27 Southland Conference victory over McNeese Saturday night at Cowboy Stadium. Donte’ Daniels intercepted McNeese quarterback Walker Wood in the final minute to quell the upset bid by...
Southeastern announces Nov. 12 time changes for Volleyball, Football games
HAMMOND, LA – Southeastern Louisiana University has announced time changes for its Nov. 12 home volleyball and football contests. First serve for the SLU volleyball team’s regular season home finale versus UIW has been moved up an hour to noon. The Lion football team will close out its regular season home slate versus Northwestern State at 4 p.m. – two hours prior to the original 6 p.m. kickoff.
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions look for first 20-win season in 26 years during three-match week
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team looks to achieve something it has not done since 1996, hit the 20-win mark on the season while at the same time picking up a tenth win in conference play for the first time since 2002, with three opportunities to hit those numbers this week, starting Tuesday night in Natchitoches.
Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests
Late in the afternoon of October 31, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives made two drug arrests. The first arrest occurred when officers encountered Tristan Adam Thomas, 24, a resident of Broad Street in Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was reported to be inside a business, then in the business parking lot east of Bogalusa, and behaving in a strange and suspicious manner. When the deputy located him, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the 22nd Judicial District Court in addition to a quantity of heroin concealed inside his vehicle. He was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and bond was set at $5,000.
