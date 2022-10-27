Alexandra Francine Harrell (Alley Ghaeteour) passed away October 26, 2022 at 7:57 a.m. She was surrounded by her loved ones to say goodbye at sunrise. Born September 2, 1990 in Stockton, California. Daughter of Brent Harrell and Nicole Delaune-Parker. Survived by mother Nicole Delaune-Parker, Step Father Gary Parker, Grandmother Annina Delaune, Brothers: Riley Harrell, Dakota Harrell (Amber), Sister: Sierra Garraway (Christopher); Nieces, Alexi, Taylor, Jolie Harrell; Brianna, MacKenzie, Porter Garraway; Nephew Graysen Garraway; numerous Aunts and Uncles, and countless cousins. Preceded in death by Father Brent Harrell, Grandfather Clyde Harrell Sr., Grandmother Audrey Harrell, Grandfather Aubert Delaune, Aunt Melanie Harrell-Sharp. Alley had a brilliant mind, was accepted into LSMSA in Natchitoches, La. She continued her education at Nicholls State University, earning a B.of S. Degree from Chef John Folse Culinary Institute. Her love and skill for the culinary arts led her to a career as a chef for Chef John Folse at White Oak Plantation. Her tireless hours and passion earned her a position as Chef John Folse media chef for a short time. Life crossroads took her away from her culinary passion, leading her to a life of adventure, to becoming an assistant brewer at a family brewery in Texas, traveling with friends and family to explore all that life could show her. Learning to grow gardens of flowers and plants; abundant vegetables and fruits. Spending as many adventures with all of her nieces and nephew. After many life hurdles, she truly found herself as an old loving soul. An avid reader, master of jig-saw puzzles, competitor of bingo. She was completely at home and peace in her last chapter of life, as a live-in caretaker to a beloved friend, Ms. Betty Parker.

