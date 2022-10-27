Read full article on original website
catamountsports.com
Catamount Club Announces Purple Zone Details for Wofford Game
CULLOWHEE, N.C. - It is Homecoming Weekend in Catamount Country! The Catamounts face Southern Conference rival Wofford on Saturday at 2:00 PM. With an action-packed weekend of events, it is gearing up to be a great weekend in Cullowhee!. The Catamount Club invites all members at the Coaches Level ($2,200)...
Catamounts Muzzle Bulldogs on Saturday
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team completed the season sweep of The Citadel on Saturday evening, downing the Bulldogs in three sets on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center. WCU won the match by scores of 25-23, 25-23, and 25-12. WCU improves to 16-8 overall and 9-3 in league matches while The Citadel drops to 10-14 and 3-8. Fifth-year seniorMerry Gebel recorded her third straight, ninth of the season, and the 64th double-double of her career with a team-best 10 kills along with 10 digs. One night after posting a career-best 16 kills, freshman Ali Morris was credited with eight kills. Junior Destinee Dorsey had a team-best 20 digs. Fifth-year senior Sydney Carlson had 17 assists while sophomore Sarah Janourova added 15. Junior Eden Punch swatted a match-best five blocks.
Dorsey Named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Western Carolina junior libero Destinee Dorsey was honored as the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday as the league announced its weekly honors. Dorsey earns the award for the first time this season and the sixth time in her career, joining eight players...
