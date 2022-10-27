CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team completed the season sweep of The Citadel on Saturday evening, downing the Bulldogs in three sets on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center. WCU won the match by scores of 25-23, 25-23, and 25-12. WCU improves to 16-8 overall and 9-3 in league matches while The Citadel drops to 10-14 and 3-8. Fifth-year seniorMerry Gebel recorded her third straight, ninth of the season, and the 64th double-double of her career with a team-best 10 kills along with 10 digs. One night after posting a career-best 16 kills, freshman Ali Morris was credited with eight kills. Junior Destinee Dorsey had a team-best 20 digs. Fifth-year senior Sydney Carlson had 17 assists while sophomore Sarah Janourova added 15. Junior Eden Punch swatted a match-best five blocks.

