New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.
Kawhi Leonard 'Frustrated' With Injury Return Progress
Kawhi Leonard will be out for at least the next two games.
nbcsportsedge.com
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant among those dealing with illnesses
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. While the calendar flips to November this week, the 2022-23 NBA season still isn't...
nbcsportsedge.com
Marcus Morris, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Naji Marshall & more
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. We had our first busy Sunday of the season yesterday with eight games...
nbcsportsedge.com
Here Come the Suns & 8 Other Waiver Wire Adds
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Bismack Biyombo (19%): With news that Deandre Ayton (ankle) will miss at least...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
nbcsportsedge.com
Reading The Panic Meter: Kawhi, AD, KAT
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. On Monday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jared Johnson and...
Dolphins' trade for Bradley Chubb puts Miami in win-now mode for first time in decades | Opinion
The Miami Dolphins acquired premier edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon.
nbcsportsedge.com
NHL Projections and Bets for October 31
A quiet three-game Monday kicks off the week in the National Hockey League, with the Red Wings taking on the Sabres in Buffalo, the Caps taking on the Canes in Raleigh, and the Kings taking on the Blues in St. Louis. Below you will find my projections for each of...
Cleveland Guardians set franchise record with 4 Gold Gloves in 2022
The Guardians entered spring camp knowing, if they were to make a surprise trip to the postseason, they'd need to be a sound defensive team to help alleviate an offense that wouldn't rank at the top of the league. The result was a franchise record for Gold Gloves in a single season. The...
nbcsportsedge.com
Waiver Wire Week 9: Fields Is Finally Fun
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
