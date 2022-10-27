Read full article on original website
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
First Coast News
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to attempting to rob Vystar Credit Union, sentenced to 4 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our report the day Keeling was arrested. Jason Allen Keeling, who was accused of trying to rob a VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and will be sentenced to 51.9 months in prison. A...
First Coast News
Trucker arrested in connection to murder of passenger found dead near truck stop in Camden County
WOODBINE, Ga. — The video attached to the story is from when the victim in this crime was originally found. The Camden County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a woman found dead near a truck stop near Exit 14 in Woodbine, Georgia, on October 8.
Opening statements in Jacksonville trial of accused killer arrested after manhunt begin Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. The man who was arrested after a citywide manhunt in Jacksonville after a shooting on Halloween 2017 is standing trial for first-degree murder this week. Jury selection began Monday, five years to the day that...
News4Jax.com
20 people arrested in Camden County for DUI over Georgia-Florida weekend, authorities say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Twenty people were arrested in Camden County on charges of driving under the influence in this past weekend, according to authorities, who said most were either coming from the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville — or from parties where they were watching the game on TV.
News4Jax.com
Suspicious people caught on camera in Jacksonville residential areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People who appear to have been attempting to commit an act of burglary were recorded on cameras outside homes in different Jacksonville neighborhoods. One tried to enter two townhomes in the downtown Cathedral District. Another was spotted twice outside a home in the East Goodby’s Creek area near the intersection of San Clerk Road and San Ardo Road.
Murder charges for man arrested in connection to deadly Westside shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story) Police have charged a 33-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the Westside back in July. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Keith Hubbard with two counts of second-degree murder, shooting deadly missiles into...
SJSO working death investigation in St. Augustine area
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working a death investigation Tuesday in St. Augustine. Deputies say the investigation is taking place in the area of SR-207 and Hilltop Road. Deputies say the incident is isolated and there are no threats to the public.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in front of children will stand trial Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man who was arrested after a citywide manhunt in Jacksonville after a shooting on Halloween 2017 will stand trial Monday -- five years to the day that Ashlee Rucker was killed and her sister, Lisa Rucker, was shot in the face. Chad Absher, Ashlee Rucker's...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect within 24 hours of fatal shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our coverage of the shooting referenced in this report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder on Jacksonville's Northside less than 24 hours after the crime, according to a press release. Brian Antoine Jordan,...
St. Augustine doctor indicted for distributing prescription pills
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted, charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Dr. Scott Andrew Hollington, 57, is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years...
Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.
News4Jax.com
Exact start date of Aiden Fucci’s trial could be announced in December
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, was back in court Tuesday morning for a pretrial hearing. Fucci’s trial is scheduled to start in February after a judge announced in August that he is giving Fucci’s defense team more time to prepare for the trial, and the judge said Tuesday that the exact start date could be announced next month.
'She always brought a smile': Fernandina Beach restaurant mourning the death of employee
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach restaurant is mourning the loss of a beloved employee. Over the weekend, troopers responded to a deadly crash in Charlton, County Georgia. Georgia State Patrol says a Jeep Wrangler driven by Tanya Williamson was hit by another vehicle on her way home...
News4Jax.com
Woman claiming to be poll watcher accused of striking security guard at voting site, raising safety concerns: officials
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Almost 20% of registered voters in Duval County have already cast their ballots with the majority happening at early voting sites. But there is concern over what may be happening outside those sites. Nationwide there have been reports of people with guns at some drop-off ballot...
News4Jax.com
Police locate person who took off from Dollar General with shopping bag filled with money, Oreos, Mountain Dew: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was taken into custody Monday morning after robbing a Dollar General store on the city’s Northside while armed and taking off with a shopping bag filled with money, cookies and a soft drink, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a media...
First Coast News
Mother of 5 killed in accident in Charlton, Goergia
A mother from Fernandina Beach was killed in an accident in Georgia over the weekend. The other driver is being charged with a DUI.
Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
No, cases will not be reopened automatically even if a JSO officer is under internal investigation
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Community leaders are calling for action after tweets and retweets from Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. Douglas Howell revealed potentially racist and biased views about Black people and the LGBTQ community. THE QUESTION. Will cases that Sgt. Howell are involved in be reopened?. THE SOURCES. Former Jacksonville...
First Coast News
One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
First Coast News
