Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Suspicious people caught on camera in Jacksonville residential areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People who appear to have been attempting to commit an act of burglary were recorded on cameras outside homes in different Jacksonville neighborhoods. One tried to enter two townhomes in the downtown Cathedral District. Another was spotted twice outside a home in the East Goodby’s Creek area near the intersection of San Clerk Road and San Ardo Road.
Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.
Exact start date of Aiden Fucci’s trial could be announced in December

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, was back in court Tuesday morning for a pretrial hearing. Fucci’s trial is scheduled to start in February after a judge announced in August that he is giving Fucci’s defense team more time to prepare for the trial, and the judge said Tuesday that the exact start date could be announced next month.
One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
