Read full article on original website
Related
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
Court files opinion on former southern Colorado wildfire suspect
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of starting 2018's Spring Creek Fire in southern Colorado is no longer facing criminal charges after he was found incompetent multiple times. The 12th Judicial District Attorney at the time, Alonzo Payne, dismissed the charges in April. In an opinion published last...
Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season
DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
'Up to 10 calls a day': Wheat Ridge pharmacy feels impact of nationwide Adderall shortage
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The nation's largest Adderall manufacturer is warning users of delays that could last through the end of the year. The FDA confirmed a shortage of the drug earlier this month. In its announcement, the FDA reported the nation's biggest manufacturer is experiencing intermittent delays and other companies just don't have enough supply right now to meet demand.
9 specials from Gary Shapiro's nearly 40-year career
COLORADO, USA — Gary Shapiro joined 9NEWS in 1983 as the Boulder Bureau Reporter. In 1989 he became the anchor of the 9NEWS Morning Shows. Gary announced his retirement after a nearly 40-year career at 9NEWS. Gary has won numerous awards including Emmys, Best of Gannett and awards from...
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
This Vail-based company wants to pay someone to go on a 2-year brewery tour
VAIL, Colo. — Harvest Hosts, an RV travel platform based in Vail, wants to pay someone to travel the United States in an RV and visit more than 500 breweries and distilleries. The new employee will be given the title of AleBlazer and will spend two years on the...
Taylor Swift bringing stadium tour to Colorado
DENVER — The new Taylor Swift is headed to Colorado. Swift announced she will play a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 15, 2023. Swift will be joined at the Colorado performance by Muna and Gracie Abrams. Presale ticket registration will be run through...
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting of Rocky Mountain National Park ranger
ESTES PARK, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to shooting a ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park was sentenced on Monday to federal prison. Daron Ellis pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal officer and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, prosecutors said. He was sentenced in federal court to 23 years and six months in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release, according to court documents.
Remains found in southeastern Colorado in 1988 identified
BACA COUNTY, Colo. — Remains that were found in southeastern Colorado in 1988 have been identified as a woman whose daughter reported her missing in 1996, the Baca County Sheriff's Office said. DNA helped investigators identify the remains as Nora Elia Castillo. Investigators are still working to determine how...
'People should be so pissed off': Parents of severely mentally ill say Colorado's system is broken
DENVER — I asked to watch and listen. For one hour. No notes. No camera. No recording. I just wanted to listen. An hour later, after hearing the deeply personal stories of parent after parent after parent, it was clear. Whatever things politicians and bureaucrats and others think they’re doing to deal with the state of the state’s mental health care system, it’s not enough for these parents of severely mentally ill children.
Small wildfire that prompted evacuations in Boulder County was sparked by weed wacker
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire that prompted evacuations in Boulder County last week was sparked by a weed wacker, the sheriff's office said. The wildfire burned about 19 acres on private land just off Highway 36 north of Boulder Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office said the only damage from the fire was to about 100 to 150 feet of a wooden fence.
Time running out to apply for Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
COLORADO, USA — One pile of money used to keep people housed during the pandemic is close to running out. Thursday, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) announced the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by federal money, would stop accepting new applications after Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
Colorado House minority leader dies of heart attack
DENVER — Hugh McKean, the Republican minority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives, died suddenly early Sunday morning. The 55-year-old died of a heart attack, the Larimer County Coroner's Office said. "He’s the kind of guy that it didn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, he always...
Newly released report analyzes Marshall Fire spread and response
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A report released Thursday gives an in-depth look into the chaotic first hours of the Marshall Fire. The report, known as a facilitated learning analysis, was requested by the Mountain View Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department and Boulder County. It was led by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
3 dead at northeast Denver apartment in possible drug overdose
DENVER — Officers are investigating after three people died at an apartment in a possible drug overdose in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said. Police are investigating the deaths at the Station A Apartments on Kittredge Street near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green...
Business Buzz: Colorado a top state for business, business confidence and liquor laws
DENVER — Denver Business Journal and television partner 9News have partnered to create “Business Buzz,” a series of video conversations about some of the biggest issues in business and how they affect both employers and the people who live throughout the Denver region. Ryan Frazier and Ed...
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
New Marshall Fire Recovery Center to open Monday
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — It's been almost a year since the Marshall Fire, and families who lost their homes are still going through a lot. Some remain in temporary housing and are crawling through the expensive rebuilding process. Many are still dealing with emotional trauma, construction, insurance...the list goes on.
Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA
DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0