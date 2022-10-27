ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Court files opinion on former southern Colorado wildfire suspect

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of starting 2018's Spring Creek Fire in southern Colorado is no longer facing criminal charges after he was found incompetent multiple times. The 12th Judicial District Attorney at the time, Alonzo Payne, dismissed the charges in April. In an opinion published last...
Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season

DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
'Up to 10 calls a day': Wheat Ridge pharmacy feels impact of nationwide Adderall shortage

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The nation's largest Adderall manufacturer is warning users of delays that could last through the end of the year. The FDA confirmed a shortage of the drug earlier this month. In its announcement, the FDA reported the nation's biggest manufacturer is experiencing intermittent delays and other companies just don't have enough supply right now to meet demand.
9 specials from Gary Shapiro's nearly 40-year career

COLORADO, USA — Gary Shapiro joined 9NEWS in 1983 as the Boulder Bureau Reporter. In 1989 he became the anchor of the 9NEWS Morning Shows. Gary announced his retirement after a nearly 40-year career at 9NEWS. Gary has won numerous awards including Emmys, Best of Gannett and awards from...
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
Taylor Swift bringing stadium tour to Colorado

DENVER — The new Taylor Swift is headed to Colorado. Swift announced she will play a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 15, 2023. Swift will be joined at the Colorado performance by Muna and Gracie Abrams. Presale ticket registration will be run through...
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting of Rocky Mountain National Park ranger

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to shooting a ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park was sentenced on Monday to federal prison. Daron Ellis pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal officer and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, prosecutors said. He was sentenced in federal court to 23 years and six months in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release, according to court documents.
Remains found in southeastern Colorado in 1988 identified

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — Remains that were found in southeastern Colorado in 1988 have been identified as a woman whose daughter reported her missing in 1996, the Baca County Sheriff's Office said. DNA helped investigators identify the remains as Nora Elia Castillo. Investigators are still working to determine how...
'People should be so pissed off': Parents of severely mentally ill say Colorado's system is broken

DENVER — I asked to watch and listen. For one hour. No notes. No camera. No recording. I just wanted to listen. An hour later, after hearing the deeply personal stories of parent after parent after parent, it was clear. Whatever things politicians and bureaucrats and others think they’re doing to deal with the state of the state’s mental health care system, it’s not enough for these parents of severely mentally ill children.
Colorado House minority leader dies of heart attack

DENVER — Hugh McKean, the Republican minority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives, died suddenly early Sunday morning. The 55-year-old died of a heart attack, the Larimer County Coroner's Office said. "He’s the kind of guy that it didn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, he always...
Newly released report analyzes Marshall Fire spread and response

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A report released Thursday gives an in-depth look into the chaotic first hours of the Marshall Fire. The report, known as a facilitated learning analysis, was requested by the Mountain View Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department and Boulder County. It was led by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
3 dead at northeast Denver apartment in possible drug overdose

DENVER — Officers are investigating after three people died at an apartment in a possible drug overdose in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said. Police are investigating the deaths at the Station A Apartments on Kittredge Street near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green...
New Marshall Fire Recovery Center to open Monday

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — It's been almost a year since the Marshall Fire, and families who lost their homes are still going through a lot. Some remain in temporary housing and are crawling through the expensive rebuilding process. Many are still dealing with emotional trauma, construction, insurance...the list goes on.
Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA

DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
