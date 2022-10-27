ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
How to bet Rudy Gobert, DeMar DeRozan, SGA and Bulls/Nets, Heat/Dubs!

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Rudy Gobert O/U 13.5 Rebounds vs. Suns. No Deandre...
How to bet Rudy Gobert taking on the Phoenix Suns

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Rudy Gobert O/U 13.5 Rebounds vs. Suns. No Deandre...
How to bet the four MACtion games on Tuesday and Wednesday

Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. We have Ball State at Kent State (-7), plus Buffalo at Ohio (-3) on Tuesday and Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (-4) along with Western Michigan at Bowling Green (-4) on Wednesday.
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant among those dealing with illnesses

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. While the calendar flips to November this week, the 2022-23 NBA season still isn't...
Week 8 MNF, Trick Or Treat Teams; NBA Outlook

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the Week 8 MNF game between the Cincinnati Bengals (-3) and Cleveland Browns. The pair also break down their biggest "trick or treat" NFL teams for the rest of the season. Jay...

