Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
'A beautiful relationship': Xavier's Jack Nunge on balancing marriage, college basketball
There's a rhythm that comes with being a college basketball player. A repetition that revolves around classes, schoolwork, practices, workouts, and, of course, the games. It's a cadence Jack Nunge, now in his sixth college season, knows well. ...
Vicksburg Post
Kamara’s big day sends Saints to shutout win vs. Raiders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates’ attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain’s “C” on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the...
Vicksburg Post
Who’s Hot
Porter’s Chapel Academy running back Ty Mack ran for 98 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:03 left in a 36-30 playoff win vs. Ben’s Ford on Friday. PCA won a playoff game for the first time since 2008. It advanced to face top-seeded Tunica Academy (10-0) in the second round on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Tunica Academy and will be broadcast on 104.5 FM.
Comments / 0