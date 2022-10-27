Porter’s Chapel Academy running back Ty Mack ran for 98 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:03 left in a 36-30 playoff win vs. Ben’s Ford on Friday. PCA won a playoff game for the first time since 2008. It advanced to face top-seeded Tunica Academy (10-0) in the second round on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Tunica Academy and will be broadcast on 104.5 FM.

2 DAYS AGO