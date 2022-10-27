Read full article on original website
Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
Suspect in Las Vegas mother's 1980 murder arrested in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metro police have announced a new development in an unknown cold case from 1980. Details will be shared in a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
Metro arrests suspect in 1980 homicide
Metro Police on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect in a cold case murder that went unsolved for more than 40 years. Police say that 64-year-old Paul Nuttall was the man who killed Sandra DiFelice at her home on the day after Christmas, 1980.
Motorcycle rider accused of speeding, flipping off Las Vegas police identified
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The motorcycle rider accused of speeding at 115 MPH and flipping off police last week has been identified. Police say David Kartes is being charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following the incident on October 26. A police report details the pursuit, which ended...
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect in a 1980 cold case with the help of DNA. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.
Henderson police release more details in second officer involved shooting this year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect is dead, and an officer was injured following an officer-involved shooting in Henderson late last month. The Henderson Police Department was dispatched to a bar near St. Rose Pkwy and Eastern Ave on Monday, September 26, around 7 a.m., following reports of a suspicious man inside.
Man arrested for posting that he would blow up 'Paradise, NV'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly posting to social media that he would blow up "Paradise," Nevada, according to an arrest report. Matthew DeSavio, 33, is facing a count of making a threat/relaying false information regarding an act of terrorism. According to the...
Suspect arrested in homicide where 6-year-old ran to neighbor to report mother was shot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for murder after a 6-year-old ran to a neighbor in Las Vegas to report their mother had been shot last week, according to police. Ishmil Swafford, 43, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Friday, LVMPD confirmed in a...
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed after dispute over money
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute over money. According to a news release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
Shooting under investigation outside apartment complex near UNLV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities responded to a shooting outside an apartment complex near the UNLV campus Monday morning. Police could be seen at The Degree on Maryland Parkway south of Flamingo Road. Video captured showed officers chasing after several people who were running from the area. Details on...
Man arrested for killing woman whose child reported shooting
hmil Swafford, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center just one day after the 46-year-old woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.
Henderson police say two pedestrians injured in two different accidents have died
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department has confirmed that two pedestrians have died following two separate collisions in the southeast valley. According to a police report, on June 22, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in reference to two pedestrians being struck by a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.
Police: One man dead after 'money dispute' in east Las Vegas valley
At approximately 11:25 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
One woman dead after multiple-vehicle crash, DUI arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to South Eastern Avenue and East Hacienda Avenue around 1:30 p.m. According to police, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a 2017 Toyota Corolla were stopped at...
Intersection at center of deadly 2-vehicle crash off of Las Vegas Boulevard to close permanently
A dangerous intersection in the North end of the valley just off of Las Vegas Boulevard is expected to close permanently next month.
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
Las Vegas police search for missing 83-year-old Las Vegas woman
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An 83-year-old woman has been reported missing in Las Vegas, and police are asking for the public's help locating her. Ann Srun was last seen in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 30. She is 4'10, 134 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. MORE...
