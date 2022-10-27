Read full article on original website
Related
Doom Is Playing In A Chocolate Bar In Time For Halloween
ID Software's 1993 first-person shooter classic for the MS-DOS, "Doom," has stood the test of time. Doomguy's demon-killing antics shaped the future of video games awarding "Doom" a spot on many gamers' lists of best games of all time. That said, perhaps the most significant legacy left by "Doom" is fans' ambitions to get the old-school title running on just about anything imaginable.
Fortnite: How To Get Queen Summer And Mr. Meeseeks From Rick And Morty
From "Marvel" skins to Reboot Rally rewards, players have had a lot of opportunities to collect cosmetics in "Fortnite." Now, the battle royale has a treat in store for "Rick and Morty" fans, with new Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks content on offer. Epic Games announced the addition of Outfits...
The Best Places To Find Diamonds In Minecraft
"Minecraft" officially released back in 2011, but it's still going strong today. A new update, planned for 2023, is set to add lots of exciting new content. With the game just as good as ever and still improving, now is as good a time as any to start exploring, crafting, and building.
Destiny 2 Festival Of The Lost: The Quickest Way To Farm Spectral Pages
The Festival of the Lost has returned to "Destiny," and like last year, players will find themselves diving into Haunted Lost Sectors to convert one of the seasonal event's quest items, Spectral Pages, into Manifested pages. While there has been plenty to keep players entertained throughout the Season 18 roadmap, the returning Halloween celebration offers a nice change of pace before major economy changes come to the game next season and the newest expansion, "Lightfall," follows a few months later.
How To Get Each Ending In A Plague Tale: Requiem
Now that "A Plague Tale: Requiem" has been with us for long enough for players to begin to hit the 15-20 hour completion ceiling, folks are naturally wondering about how many endings the game has, as well as how to get them. It goes without saying that major spoilers for...
The Best Way To Farm XP In Minecraft
Experience points are a somewhat finicky resource to gather in "Minecraft" — manifesting as orbs that absorb into the player that appear like dropped items, XP is rewarded based on interactions with passive and hostile mobs, as well as a couple of item processing functions like smelting or mining certain nodes. The amount awarded varies per method, of course, and there is a different cost-to-effectiveness ratio that fluctuates wildly between sources.
Overwatch 2's Halloween Cosmetic Prices Have Fans Heated
The highly anticipated multiplayer shooter "Overwatch 2" has been out for a while now, but things aren't going quite as smoothly as Activision Blizzard might have hoped. Recently, bugs forced the removal of certain heroes from "Overwatch 2," while other glitches remain unfixed. "Overwatch 2" only recently stopped forcing players to link their account to a phone number — barring many from the game — but these are far from the only issues longtime fans have with the sequel.
Marvel Snap Was Fixed For Testers With Just One Card
"Marvel Snap" is the mobile deck builder filled to the brim with comic book heroes. With fast-paced gameplay, cards for nearly every Marvel hero, and incredible art, there are plenty of things to enjoy in the game. However, it also faces unique challenges because of its attempts to be different. Ben Brode, the Chief Development Officer of Second Dinner Studios and former Game Director of "Hearthstone," has talked about the lack of a mulligan system in "Marvel Snap" and how one card solved the problem.
Bayonetta 3: How To Turn On Naive Angel Mode To Cut Down The Violence
The newest entry in the modern fantasy, hack-and-slash series is finally arriving with the release of "Bayonetta 3." The titular witch returns with some new moves and friends, but the same over-the-top action and, shall we say, adult style. The series has never been afraid to display a little skin and more than a little blood, and this latest title promises to be no exception.
The Mario Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
As a featured character in over 200 different video games, there's plenty of Mario content for fans to sink their time into (via Statista). While many of the Nintendo mascot's titles are on the shorter end of video game playtimes, some, such as "Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope," can take upwards of 30 hours to beat. "Sparks of Hope" specifically could take even longer if one were to do most of the game's side quests.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0