Gas price average around River City continues decline
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gas around Peoria has dropped 4.7 cents in the past week - now averaging $4.21 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices around Peoria are 16.8 cents per gallon higher than last month and 70.8 cents higher than this time a year ago.
AD Fact Check | Gov. JB Pritzker’s attack on opponent Sen. Darren Bailey’s school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach, News 4 has been digging through political ads to fact-check them. News 4 went through the details of an ad funded by Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker against his republican opponent, Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey. Here is...
Republican candidate for 92nd district provides info on campaign
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of two candidates for the 92nd district seat held a campaign event at Peoria Charter Coach Saturday, in the race for incumbent Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth’s seat. Former candidate for Illinois governor Jesse Sullivan was also in attendance to rally support at the event...
Peoria Teen invents a better way to irrigate water, receives a day named after her from the City of Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With a passion for sustainability, Khushi Shah says it all started on a trip back to her native home country of India. “I was looking for a science fair project and when I was there in India, I notice a lot of people, including my family had to walk up to five miles for a basic human right: clean water,” explains Shah.
Peoria house fire leads to emergency demolition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house fire on Halloween night leads to an emergency demolition in Peoria. It happened just before midnight on Monday in South Peoria. Crews were called the 1300 block of W. Howett St. located near the same area as the Peoria Public Library’s Branch.
Local students taught impact of CPR
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - 6-8 graders from Peoria Heights Grade School learned how to perform CPR Monday. Thanks to help from OSF, medical staff spent the morning with students providing the free training. 1 sixth-grade student said the training was difficult at first. I wasn’t expecting it to...
Reditus Laboratories to cease operations
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, the company of former CEO Aaron Rossi, will close its doors this coming Friday, November 4. Founded in 2019, Reditus was first started as a handful of testing labs, evolving into a broader operation to respond to the growing needs of the pandemic in 2020. Since then, it’s performed millions of COVID-19 PCR tests over the past three years, receiving millions in federal grant money to help run its operation. In the release issued Monday, the company says along with its dissolution, they expect to liquidate its assets in the coming months. The lab now has a court-ordered receivership related to Reditus’ previous owners since April, which has managed and run the company since.
Tracking Halloween Rain Chances
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Damp continues will continue for the remainder of the weekend as scattered showers continue across Central Illinois. Additional showers will be possible in Monday’s forecast as an area of low pressure passes through the region before warmer, drier conditions return. This Evening/Tonight: Off and...
Driver dead after fatal 2-vehicle traffic crash
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A driver was pronounced deceased after a 2-vehicle crash in Bloomington Monday morning. In a joint release from Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner, officers were dispatched to the area of the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway at around 8:42 a.m. The occupants...
Tulsi Gabbard endorses Bailey for governor
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) for governor Monday morning. The 2020 presidential candidate announced she was leaving the Democratic Party during the first episode of her podcast on Oct. 11. Gabbard was the nation’s first Hindu and Samoan-American in Congress. Gabbard...
New yoga practice invades Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in Peoria is combining the traditional practice with a bit of cardio. The new Buti Yoga hub located at Keller Station is just one of five in the state of Illinois. The practice is described as a soulful blend of power...
Doggie costume contest raises money for Bloomington shelter’s medical fund
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Little Beaver Brewery has gone to the dogs!. The 2nd Annual Pet Central Helps Halloween Costume Contest was underway this afternoon. The contest had two rounds: single pets and group costumes. Each one was based on three different criteria: creativity, originality, and authenticity. Aside from...
Spooky Halloween weather!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The last day of October begins with the continuation of rain showers that began Sunday across central Illinois. The shower chances will persist through the middle of the day, before gradually ending form west to east early this afternoon. All of the moisture has promoted the development of fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory will continue through 10 AM for the majority of the viewing area. Dry weather and improved visibility should return for Trick-or-Treat hours this evening!
Commemorative walk honors local origins of Komen campaign
PEORIA (25 News Now) - About 30 people walked down Nebraska Avenue Saturday to pay their respects at the Susan G. Komen grave site. The walk to Komen’s memorial started at the Cornstalk Theater parking lot. A brief ‘time of remembrance’ was then held, honoring the impact the family has had over the years, acknowledging the organizations’ Central Illinois origins.
Teal pumpkins help identify kids with allergies
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Teal Pumpkin Project is a nationwide effort to bring awareness to kids with food allergies. One father we spoke with in Peoria’s Idlebrook neighborhood, spoke with about 20 of his neighbors to convince them to go teal. Tonight, will be his family’s first...
Bartonville scares continue into November at the Old State Mine Haunted Trail
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - There’s still time to be spooked at the Old State Mine Haunted Trail in Bartonville. It’s the 13th annual fundraiser for the Peoria State Hospital Museum. People are invited to the haunted trail to experience all the scares and storytelling from the Old...
25 Sports High School Monday: October 31, 2022
(25 News Now) - Monday was sectional semifinal night in high school volleyball with area teams in action all around the state. At the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru sectional, Metamora beat Rock Island in two sets while Limestone took down Dixon in two to set up an all Mid-Illini sectional title game on Wednesday night.
Illinois State opens season with exhibition game win over Wooster
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State opened its 2022-23 season with a 84-49 win over College of Wooster, its first win with first-year head coach Ryan Pedon. Former Bloomington High standout, Colton Sandage shined in his debut with the Redbirds after transferring from Western Illinois. Sandage led the game in scoring with 23 points. Darius Burford and Kendall Lewis each scored 13 points.
Morton High Marching Band goes into national competition undefeated
BELLEVILLE (1470 WMBD) – The undefeated season continues for the Morton High School Marching Band. The band says it picked up “Grand Champion” honors on Saturday at the Greater Saint Louis Marching Band Festival in Belleville. The team won first place in its division, and also won...
Lillian Celebrates 100th Birthday
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Family and staying in the Halloween spirit is how one local resident says she made it to 100 years old. October 29th marks Lillian McCadden’s 100th birthday. She was born and raised in Chicago with two other sisters and a brother, in 1922. She says...
