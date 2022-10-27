ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

25newsnow.com

Gas price average around River City continues decline

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gas around Peoria has dropped 4.7 cents in the past week - now averaging $4.21 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices around Peoria are 16.8 cents per gallon higher than last month and 70.8 cents higher than this time a year ago.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Republican candidate for 92nd district provides info on campaign

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of two candidates for the 92nd district seat held a campaign event at Peoria Charter Coach Saturday, in the race for incumbent Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth’s seat. Former candidate for Illinois governor Jesse Sullivan was also in attendance to rally support at the event...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Teen invents a better way to irrigate water, receives a day named after her from the City of Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - With a passion for sustainability, Khushi Shah says it all started on a trip back to her native home country of India. “I was looking for a science fair project and when I was there in India, I notice a lot of people, including my family had to walk up to five miles for a basic human right: clean water,” explains Shah.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria house fire leads to emergency demolition

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house fire on Halloween night leads to an emergency demolition in Peoria. It happened just before midnight on Monday in South Peoria. Crews were called the 1300 block of W. Howett St. located near the same area as the Peoria Public Library’s Branch.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local students taught impact of CPR

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - 6-8 graders from Peoria Heights Grade School learned how to perform CPR Monday. Thanks to help from OSF, medical staff spent the morning with students providing the free training. 1 sixth-grade student said the training was difficult at first. I wasn’t expecting it to...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
25newsnow.com

Reditus Laboratories to cease operations

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, the company of former CEO Aaron Rossi, will close its doors this coming Friday, November 4. Founded in 2019, Reditus was first started as a handful of testing labs, evolving into a broader operation to respond to the growing needs of the pandemic in 2020. Since then, it’s performed millions of COVID-19 PCR tests over the past three years, receiving millions in federal grant money to help run its operation. In the release issued Monday, the company says along with its dissolution, they expect to liquidate its assets in the coming months. The lab now has a court-ordered receivership related to Reditus’ previous owners since April, which has managed and run the company since.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Tracking Halloween Rain Chances

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Damp continues will continue for the remainder of the weekend as scattered showers continue across Central Illinois. Additional showers will be possible in Monday’s forecast as an area of low pressure passes through the region before warmer, drier conditions return. This Evening/Tonight: Off and...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Driver dead after fatal 2-vehicle traffic crash

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A driver was pronounced deceased after a 2-vehicle crash in Bloomington Monday morning. In a joint release from Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner, officers were dispatched to the area of the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway at around 8:42 a.m. The occupants...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Tulsi Gabbard endorses Bailey for governor

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) for governor Monday morning. The 2020 presidential candidate announced she was leaving the Democratic Party during the first episode of her podcast on Oct. 11. Gabbard was the nation’s first Hindu and Samoan-American in Congress. Gabbard...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

New yoga practice invades Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in Peoria is combining the traditional practice with a bit of cardio. The new Buti Yoga hub located at Keller Station is just one of five in the state of Illinois. The practice is described as a soulful blend of power...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Spooky Halloween weather!

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The last day of October begins with the continuation of rain showers that began Sunday across central Illinois. The shower chances will persist through the middle of the day, before gradually ending form west to east early this afternoon. All of the moisture has promoted the development of fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory will continue through 10 AM for the majority of the viewing area. Dry weather and improved visibility should return for Trick-or-Treat hours this evening!
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Commemorative walk honors local origins of Komen campaign

PEORIA (25 News Now) - About 30 people walked down Nebraska Avenue Saturday to pay their respects at the Susan G. Komen grave site. The walk to Komen’s memorial started at the Cornstalk Theater parking lot. A brief ‘time of remembrance’ was then held, honoring the impact the family has had over the years, acknowledging the organizations’ Central Illinois origins.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Teal pumpkins help identify kids with allergies

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Teal Pumpkin Project is a nationwide effort to bring awareness to kids with food allergies. One father we spoke with in Peoria’s Idlebrook neighborhood, spoke with about 20 of his neighbors to convince them to go teal. Tonight, will be his family’s first...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Monday: October 31, 2022

(25 News Now) - Monday was sectional semifinal night in high school volleyball with area teams in action all around the state. At the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru sectional, Metamora beat Rock Island in two sets while Limestone took down Dixon in two to set up an all Mid-Illini sectional title game on Wednesday night.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois State opens season with exhibition game win over Wooster

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State opened its 2022-23 season with a 84-49 win over College of Wooster, its first win with first-year head coach Ryan Pedon. Former Bloomington High standout, Colton Sandage shined in his debut with the Redbirds after transferring from Western Illinois. Sandage led the game in scoring with 23 points. Darius Burford and Kendall Lewis each scored 13 points.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Morton High Marching Band goes into national competition undefeated

BELLEVILLE (1470 WMBD) – The undefeated season continues for the Morton High School Marching Band. The band says it picked up “Grand Champion” honors on Saturday at the Greater Saint Louis Marching Band Festival in Belleville. The team won first place in its division, and also won...
MORTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Lillian Celebrates 100th Birthday

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Family and staying in the Halloween spirit is how one local resident says she made it to 100 years old. October 29th marks Lillian McCadden’s 100th birthday. She was born and raised in Chicago with two other sisters and a brother, in 1922. She says...
PEORIA, IL

