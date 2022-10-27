Yuma County candidates go head to head for a seat on the state senate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In less than two weeks, two local candidates for State Senate will fill find out who comes out on top.

Brian Fernandez and Gary Garcia Snyder are running head-to-head in the midterm election for Arizona State Senate District 23.

This open seat represents a new district within Yuma, Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties.

The midterm election will take place on November 8, with voting centers in Yuma County open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

