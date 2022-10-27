ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty McCreery Shares Heartwarming Photo Of Newborn Son

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi , shared a heartwarming family photo as they brought their newborn son home. The “It Matters To Her” artist announced earlier this week that the couple’s firstborn child made his arrival on Monday (October 24), 11 days before his due date.

Merrick Avery McCreery — named in honor of Gabi’s father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III , and will be called Avery — was born at 4:34 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces “of nothin but love,” the McCreery’s announced on their social media channels at the time , tagging their photos in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God🙌🏼🙏🏼”

“Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,”McCreery said in a statement as he and Gabi announced their son’s arrival. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives. …Gabi was a total rock star during Avery’s birth. I could not be more proud of her. She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his Dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his Mom.”

The McCreerys, who married in 2018, announced in June that they were expecting their first child at the end of the year. Since then, they’ve shared some sweet family photos including from the adorable baby shower — and McCreery played his final shows before going on paternity leave (his next performance is November 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada).

Welcome home, Avery!

