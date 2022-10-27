ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit First Americans Museum, get OKC Thunder tickets during Native American Heritage Month

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfbf6_0ip0TYs200

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The First Americans Museum (FAM) and the Oklahoma City Thunder have teamed up to celebrate Native American Heritage Month and encourage visitation to the museum all month long.

Throughout November, if you visit FAM and purchase a ticket, you will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a select Thunder home game at the Paycom Center!

OK Hall of Fame to host artist reception for Native American art display

“We are honored to partner with FAM, especially to support the educational programs the museum provides to our local community,” Oklahoma City Thunder Manager of Fan Development, Michelle Matthews said. “It’s more than just the understanding of how historical events have shaped our landscape; it’s about how we can continue to honor the traditions and find ways for those traditions to be present moving forward.”

Special programming and events will be offered throughout the month to pay homage to Native American Heritage Month and the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today.

“Native American Heritage Month is a time to celebrate and honor the rich and unique cultures of the Tribal Nations here in Oklahoma and across the country,” FAM Executive Director and CEO, James Pepper Henry (Kaw/Muscogee) said. “We’re proud to partner with the Thunder to encourage individuals to learn more about our cultures and explore all the great opportunities that exist in Oklahoma City.”

Oklahoma City Thunder’s mascot wins community impact award

Tickets to FAM can be purchased in person at the museum and online .

FAM is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (closed Tuesday), and from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

KFOR

KFOR

