Packers-Bills Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Bills are 8-2-2 against the spread in their last 12 games and host the Packers in Week 8.

Oddsmakers are finally catching up to the news that the Packers need to be better to be installed as betting favorites. Green Bay, who has been power-ranked to lay points in 10 of their last 12 regular season games, find themselves a double-digit underdog against the AFC East-leading Bills in Week 8.

Aaron Rodgers , who has never been more than an 8.5-point underdog in his 18-year career, finds the massive adjustment by sportsbooks after being upset by the Giants, Jets and Commanders in three consecutive games.

The Bills, who are 6-1-1 over their last eight games when listed as double-digit favorites, have only failed to cover the spread (4-1-1 ATS) once this season. Despite their high-powered offense that ranks second in the NFL in scoring (29.3 points per game), Buffalo has played to the under in four consecutive games, including five of the six games this season.

Packers vs. Bills Odds

Moneyline : GREEN BAY (+410) | BUFFALO (-549)

Spread : GB +11.5 (-118) | BUF -11.5 (-110)

Total : 47.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Game Info : Oct. 30, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC



Packers Straight-Up Record : 3-4

Packers Against The Spread Record : 2-5



Bills Straight-Up Record : 5-1

Bills Against The Spread Record : 4-1-1



Odds and Betting Insights

The Packers, who have lost four straight against the spread, are now 2-7 ATS over their last nine games dating back to last season. After being upset by Washington, Green Bay has become a team bettors should not trust away from Lambeau Field, covering the spread just once over their last six road games.

Green Bay, who ranks 23rd in scoring, averaging 18.3 points per game, will encounter a Bills defense that owns the NFL's best defense allowing only 13.5 points per game.

Buffalo, piloted by MVP betting favorite Josh Allen , leads the NFL in passing yards (323) per game. On Sunday night, the Bills may lean on exploiting the Packers' sixth-worst rush defense (139.6 yards per game) instead of trying to attack the NFL's best pass defense surrendering only 168.9 yards per game.

Green Bay, who has only allowed six passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in seven games this season, has not faced a player of Allen's ilk this season. Five of the quarterbacks the Packers have encountered this season: Justin Fields (5), Bailey Zappe (5), Daniel Jones (6), Zach Wilson (1) and Taylor Heinicke (2), have combined to throw 19 passing touchdowns while Allen has passed for 17.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.