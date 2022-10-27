Read full article on original website
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James E. Young, 59, of Longview, was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health hospital in Tyler. The report states that at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Young was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 31 in Tyler when the driver of a 2021 Toyota Prius struck him. Young was then struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze following the impact with the Prius. The drivers of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Arrest documents shed light on how a Houston man detained in Nacogdoches in connection to a failed robbery in Lufkin was able to break free and continue his crime spree until he was caught late Friday. Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, was arrested in Nacogdoches County...
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler
On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Friday morning after a four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County near Gilmer. Rafael N. Flores, 42, of Tyler, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2016 Utility Trailer south on U.S. Highway 271 and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus north on the same road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Crawfish Cove Owner Heather Goettle about how they’re preparing for the Gregg County restaurant’s reopening after it was hit Friday by an 18-wheeler cab. The crash was caught on camera by their security system.
Candle fire destroys Longview bathroom
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 105 Fifth Ave. Sunday afternoon. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in a bathroom that had burned into a wall. Firefighters were able to...
Longview student arrested for making terroristic threat to junior high, police say
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police arrested a student accused of making a terroristic threat toward a junior high school on Monday, said the Longview Police Department. Officers were informed on Oct. 30 that a possible threatening text and picture message about a school campus was shared on social media. Authorities said they investigated the […]
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lorenz Maycher about the coming East Texas Pipe Organ Festival which Will be held in Kilgore for the first time since 2019.
Student arrested for making terroristic threats toward Pine Tree Jr. High School
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday night, Longview Police Department was contacted regarding a possible threatening written text and picture message toward Pine Tree Junior High School’s campus. The threat was sent over a social media platform, but police have not said which platform was used. LPD detectives began...
Suspect who attacked Lufkin store clerk, escaped custody has been re-arrested
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man accused of trying to rob a Lufkin store and who escaped custody after his arrest has been found after a manhunt. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office says he is back in custody as of 11 p.m. The suspect was believed to be in...
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a multi-agency manhunt led to the re-arrest of a Houston man who was allegedly caught on video attempting to rob a Cash Store at gunpoint. Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, allegedy attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at...
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
Police in East Texas searching for armed man who assaulted clerk at Cash Now store
LUFKIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in East Texas are looking for the man who attempted to rob a Cash Now store at gunpoint Friday. It happened at around 11:35 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the store located at 107 S. Timberland Drive. The suspect jumped the counter, and attacked the...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office and San Augustine Police Department have located a felon who fled on Oct. 20. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who worked along with San Augustine law enforcement last week in the manhunt, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk was found hiding in the attic of his own residence Wednesday evening.
Lufkin police ID suspect re-arrested after reportedly escaping custody, car-jacking victim
GARRISON, Texas — A suspect who reportedly car-jacked a victim, robbed a Lufkin cash store at gunpoint and escaped custody in Deep East Texas has been re-arrested. According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, identified as Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston, was taken back into custody around 10:50 p.m. after authorities shut down Highway 59 to search for him.
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
