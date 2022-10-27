ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James E. Young, 59, of Longview, was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health hospital in Tyler. The report states that at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Young was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 31 in Tyler when the driver of a 2021 Toyota Prius struck him. Young was then struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze following the impact with the Prius. The drivers of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler

On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Friday morning after a four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County near Gilmer. Rafael N. Flores, 42, of Tyler, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2016 Utility Trailer south on U.S. Highway 271 and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus north on the same road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Candle fire destroys Longview bathroom

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 105 Fifth Ave. Sunday afternoon. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in a bathroom that had burned into a wall. Firefighters were able to...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lorenz Maycher about the coming East Texas Pipe Organ Festival which Will be held in Kilgore for the first time since 2019. KLTV was given access to the Ramey House following a Saturday afternoon fire. The house's third floor sustained the majority of the fire damage while the lower floors, including the basement, sustained water damage.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office and San Augustine Police Department have located a felon who fled on Oct. 20. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who worked along with San Augustine law enforcement last week in the manhunt, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk was found hiding in the attic of his own residence Wednesday evening.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Lufkin police ID suspect re-arrested after reportedly escaping custody, car-jacking victim

GARRISON, Texas — A suspect who reportedly car-jacked a victim, robbed a Lufkin cash store at gunpoint and escaped custody in Deep East Texas has been re-arrested. According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, identified as Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston, was taken back into custody around 10:50 p.m. after authorities shut down Highway 59 to search for him.
LUFKIN, TX
B93

Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant

A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy