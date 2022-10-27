ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0pjG_0ip0T8Fd00

A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said.

Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported.

Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings in Tennessee and Central Florida and he’s entered the category of suspected serial killers, Daytona Beach Police Detective Dave Dinardi told reporters.

He added that while authorities are investigating those deaths, Townson hasn’t been charged as of yet.

Townson confessed to murdering Ms Little in 2020 after claiming to have “found God” and after his transfer to a Volusia County correctional facility, according to Mr Young.

The police chief said that Townson alleged to have been sexually abused when he was a child by his father and grandfather, putting the blame on his mother and other women around him for his lack of protection, NBC News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxpEu_0ip0T8Fd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ji3N3_0ip0T8Fd00

“As a result, he developed a hatred for women,” Mr Young said of Townson.

Ms Little, from North Carolina, was 43 years old when she disappeared after her waitressing shift at 1am on 11 October 1991, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Ms Little and Townson encountered each other at a hotel bar in Daytona Beach, where Ms Little had lived for two years, according to NBC News.

Mr Dinardi said it was a “random meeting unfortunately on the wrong day at the wrong time”.

“It appears Linda just met the wrong person,” he added.

“They were enjoying a few drinks,” Mr Dinardi said. “Something happened that in his words caused him to snap.”

He noted that Ms LIttle’s remains haven’t been located. While no further details were shared, Mr Dinardi said that Townson had shared an account of events that made authorities believe the confession was real.

The investigator said that at the time of the killing in 1991, Townson lived in Orlando but would visit the beach, NBC News reported.

Ms Little’s sister Wanda Henson spoke at the press briefing, saying Townson’s confession gave her a sense of closure.

“I know this is crazy,” Ms Henson said. “I really want to thank Townson for letting the family know what happened.”

“I’ve forgiven him,” she added.

Townson also admitted to another killing, in which he bludgeoned childhood friend Sherri Carman to death on 16 January 2007 while she was on a sofa in his living room, according to court records.

A transcript from Townson’s plea and sentencing hearing revealed that he beat her with a heavy metal pipe and a hammer, the outlet noted.

He said that he had become irate after she told her she had AIDS after they had sex. The transcript said that an autopsy showed she didn’t have the condition.

The plea agreement states that Townson pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to a lifetime in prison with no possibility of parole, according to NBC News.

Comments / 1

Kenneth Anderson
5d ago

always at the last load of crap.found religion.yea what corner in the cell.it was under the mattress.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nik

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
People

Woman Who Says Dad Was Serial Killer Told Police About Mass Grave in 2007. They Excavated the Wrong Site

Authorities said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the bodies of up to 70 women she said were murdered by her late father, Donald Dean Studey Authorities admitted to searching the wrong location after a woman told authorities in 2007 that her father was a serial killer who buried the remains of dozens of women on his property. According to WHO-TV, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Rape survivor shares shocking photo of her injuries to warn others: ‘I was fighting for my life’

A rape survivor shared a shocking photo of her injuries to warn others after she was attacked by a homeless man. Marissa Young, 44, from Torrance, California, south of Los Angeles, was raped when she was walking her dogs on 31 July. She was attacked by Darrel Dean Waters, 46, per CBS News. He had recently been freed on illegal possession of a dagger. Ms Young was walking close to a field when she was “tackled from behind,” according to KTLA. As many as eight of her teeth were knocked out during the attack. She told the outlet that...
TORRANCE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Vegas Woman Who Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Is Arrested for Killing Her Mom

A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she killed her mother—just months after she reportedly told police she was too good looking to be arrested.Hend Bustami was nabbed in California, shortly after police responded to a 2:34 a.m. call from a “frantic female” who told dispatchers that her mother was dead then hung up, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dave Valenta said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In a statement, police said Bustami had been involved in a “verbal dispute” with her mom, who was later found in a Vegas residence with “multiple lacerations.” She was pronounced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

903K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy