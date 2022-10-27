Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
‘Human Ken Doll’ Justin Jedlica is selling this charming Los Angeles bungalow for $2M
The kitchen has a green foilage backsplash.
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
OTV Studio Rebrands As Breaking Light Studio With Lilly Wachowski As Creative Advisor & Strategic Partner; Circle Of Confusion To Co-Produce Select Projects Across Film, TV
EXCLUSIVE: The Chicago-based artist incubator OTV Studio has rebranded as Breaking Light Studio. This new iteration of the nonprofit established in 2015 is launching with the support of The Matrix franchise’s Lilly Wachowski, who will serve as a creative advisor and strategic partner, as well as Wachowski’s longtime team at the production and management company Circle of Confusion, which will team with Breaking Light to co-produce select projects. Breaking Light Studio will look to support intersectional storytellers in developing their projects and achieving their career goals, up to and including selling projects and landing jobs in the film and television industry. Each artist...
The Verge
Disney Plus subscribers are getting first dibs at new Marvel and Star Wars merchandise
Having a Disney Plus subscription isn’t just about entertainment anymore: customers will now get first dibs on Disney merchandise before it’s made available to the general public. Today, the company announced “a limited test” in the United States that will grant Disney Plus subscribers exclusive access to a curated mix of holiday merch from Star Wars, Black Panther, Frozen, and more.
The CW Shake-Up: Programming Boss Search Heats Up With Candidates Including Brad Schwartz After Layoffs
EXCLUSIVE: The new iteration of The CW is starting to take shape. Two and a half months after Nexstar Media Group acquired a majority stake in the broadcaster, the new owners are starting to make moves that will determine its programming mix and who will be leading this charge. Chief among these include the search for a top programming executive, a re-tooling of its scripted lineup and a drive to greenlight more unscripted formats. This comes after a major round of layoffs at the company as well as the departure of long-term execs such as streaming and branding chief Rick Haskins, ad chief...
Ben Platt Finally Talked About The Negative Reaction To The “Dear Evan Hansen” Movie
The Dear Evan Hansen movie was widely criticized online, particularly for Ben's role as a high school student.
The Verge
A24 and Bryan Fuller are bringing a Friday the 13th ‘expanded prequel’ series to Peacock
It’s been 13 years since Warner Bros.’ last Friday the 13th slasher feature hit theaters, made a bunch of money, and then never led to the sequel many fans expected would follow soon after. Though we may never know what might have come from a sequel to that 2009 film, Bryan Fuller has an idea or two about what Jason Voorhees has been up to in the distant past that’s set to be explored in a new “expanded prequel” series for Peacock.
The Verge
Severance adds Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, and more for season 2
The second season of Severance has just started filming, and to mark the milestone, we have some new details on the cast. As Deadline reports, there are quite a few fresh faces joining the offices of Lumon Industries for season 2. That includes: Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble. That’s a lot of handshakes (available upon request).
The Verge
Tilda Swinton is her own mother in the first trailer for A24’s The Eternal Daughter
Director Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, starring Tilda Swinton, mesmerized audiences at this year’s Venice Film Festival with its quiet, arresting story about a woman and her elderly mother being haunted by the mysterious presence dwelling within a hotel. After watching the movie’s first trailer, it’s easy to see why it left such a lasting impression.
The Verge
Netflix is acquiring cozy game developer Spry Fox
Netflix is acquiring Spry Fox, the indie developer of “cozy” games like Cozy Grove and Alphabear, Netflix announced on Monday. The acquisition means that Spry Fox will become Netflix’s sixth in-house gaming studio. For Spry Fox, the acquisition won’t mean any changes for now. The studio’s current...
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
