A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The 'heartwarming' reason a Virginia family goes all out for Halloween
The Dabney family's front yard is jam-packed with hundreds of lights, dozens of Halloween movie characters, and more than 20 different animatronics that move and speak.
Zombies shamble through the streets as Carytown transforms into ‘Scarytown’
This weekend, an annual Richmond tradition took place -- zombies taking over the streets.
Spooky, fun Halloween weekend events in the Richmond area
The Richmond area can enjoy the Halloween spirit this weekend with spook-filled events the whole family can enjoy.
Richmond SPCA Fur Ball returns Nov. 5
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An event aiming to provide veterinary care to thousands of sick and homeless pets is returning to Richmond this weekend. Richmond SPCA’s Fur Ball will take place at the Jefferson Hotel on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to the...
Family surprisingly finds flying squirrel in toilet of their Powhatan home
The owner of a Powhatan animal and wildlife removal service encountered a shocking surprise on Thursday morning, when he received a curious call from a client.
Who lives here: The Locks Tower
The Locks Tower first opened in 2019. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios👋 Fadel here, with an installment of our series about all the new apartments popping up in Richmond. Who’s moving into them? Where’d they come from? What do they do?When Ned kicked off the series a couple weeks ago, it got me thinking of my home in the business district along East Byrd Street. The building: The Locks Tower is a 12-story luxury property that opened its 237 units to residents in 2019.Many apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the canal walk, downtown or the James River. Monthly rents are $1,609...
Why 25 new trees were planted along this Richmond road
The Falls of the James chapter of the Sierra Club teamed up with other area groups to beautify a stretch of Richmond by planting 25 trees Saturday.
Virginia Center Commons permanently closes, mall to hold furniture sale
Virginia Center Commons closed its doors permanently on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The mall's closure is part of Henrico County's redevelopment plans.
Where can you go trick-or-treating in Central Virginia?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
2 men injured Halloween night in Hillside Court shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men are injured after a shooting happened on Halloween night in Richmond. Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police say two men were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries. There are no...
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
VDOT is celebrating our “Highway Heroes” with a “Touch-a-Truck” event
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there were nearly five thousand work zone-related crashes in Virginia resulting in more than one thousand injuries and nearly 30 deaths. VDOT is hoping to change the rate of motor vehicle incidents with an educational event that will...
2 men injured Halloween night in double shooting in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men are injured after a shooting happened on Halloween night in the Hillside Court neighborhood. Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police say two men were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.
He confronted a stranger in his driveway. The stranger killed him.
Robert C. Ashburn, 56, was leaving his home in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane around 3:30 a.m. when he saw someone going through his girlfriend's unlocked car.
Forecast: Halloween looking mainly dry until evening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of the day on Halloween looks dry, but there will be an increasing chance for showers as we head later into the evening. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Halloween Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers becoming more likely for the latter half...
Multiple hurt in Halloween shootings across Richmond, Crime Insider sources say
The Halloween night violence in Richmond started just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday night with three people shot within 15 minutes.
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
Petersburg mourning death of firefighter Sgt. Michael Clark
The Petersburg community is mourning the loss of one of their longtime firefighters, Sgt. Michael Clark.
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Richmond residents react to convenience stores crackdown initiative in wake of gun violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond councilwoman Ellen Robertson is launching a new initiative with other community leaders to try to crack down on crime. This focuses on the sales of alcohol and slot machines in convenience stores after three people were shot outside Carolina Express last week. City councilwoman Robertson says...
