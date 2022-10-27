ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Richmond SPCA Fur Ball returns Nov. 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An event aiming to provide veterinary care to thousands of sick and homeless pets is returning to Richmond this weekend. Richmond SPCA’s Fur Ball will take place at the Jefferson Hotel on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to the...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Who lives here: The Locks Tower

The Locks Tower first opened in 2019. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios👋 Fadel here, with an installment of our series about all the new apartments popping up in Richmond. Who’s moving into them? Where’d they come from? What do they do?When Ned kicked off the series a couple weeks ago, it got me thinking of my home in the business district along East Byrd Street. The building: The Locks Tower is a 12-story luxury property that opened its 237 units to residents in 2019.Many apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the canal walk, downtown or the James River. Monthly rents are $1,609...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2 men injured Halloween night in Hillside Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men are injured after a shooting happened on Halloween night in Richmond. Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police say two men were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries. There are no...
RICHMOND, VA
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

Forecast: Halloween looking mainly dry until evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of the day on Halloween looks dry, but there will be an increasing chance for showers as we head later into the evening. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Halloween Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers becoming more likely for the latter half...
RICHMOND, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

