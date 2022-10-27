Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Watch Wheelsboy Test Drive a Convertible Chinese Suzuki Jimny
Continuing its documentation of the Chinese automotive industry, Wheelsboy has just highlighted an interesting build from YiChe Garage. While the Suzuki Jimny has already established a large cult following, many enthusiasts have always voiced their desire for an open-roof version. Following that modification spirit that is often associated with the...
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Will Reportedly Charge Twitter Users $20 USD per Month for Verification
Elon Musk wants to introduce paid verification to Twitter, according to The Verge. The tech mogul’s goal is to revamp Twitter Blue, the platform’s subscription service that costs $4.99 USD per month, with a more expensive subscription that provides users with additional benefits including verification, per the outlet’s sources. Musk wants to charge $19.99 USD for the updated subscription.
Comments / 0