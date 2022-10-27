ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Letitia Wright’s Makeup Artist Swears By ‘Magic Wand’ Skincare Tool She Used Before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Carpet

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The cast of “ Black Panther : Wakanda Forever” made a royal appearance on Wednesday night, as the stars walked the purple carpet in celebration of the Marvel sequel’s world premiere.

From Angela Bassett’s purple ensemble to Lupita Nyong’o’s show-stopping white gown, each cast member took the premiere, whose carpet took over the entirety of Hollywood Boulevard, as an opportunity to step out of their sartorial and cosmetic comfort zones. Letitia Wright , for example, stepped out in a stunning two-piece black suit, coupled with a bold smokey eye.

The standout part of Wright’s look was her glowing skin, which makeup artist Sheika Daley credits to a red light therapy tool that she used on the actor before the carpet. Daley said she used the compact product — which reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes, fine lines and dark circles — to prep Wright’s skin for her full glam look, but she likes it so much that she uses it on herself almost every day.

“I’ve been using it religiously for maybe a year now,” Daley told Variety about Solawave . “I handed it to Letitia today and she really loved it — not only just the vibration, but the warmth of it. She loves to feel the warmth on her skin. So she took it and ran into the bathroom and she was in there for I think a good 10 minutes doing that.”

Daley adds that the “magic wand,” as she calls it, is particularly helpful for makeup application before a big event. “I like the way that it shrinks the pores and really gives the skin an additional contour, especially in the concaves of the cheekbones and underneath,” she says. “That really helps when you put foundation on top, the skin is already highlighted and moisturized and it just makes for easy application.”

Wright reprises her role as Princess Shuri in the Marvel sequel, which takes place following the death of Chadwick Boseman ’s King T’Challa with the people of Wakanda — especially Queen Ramonda (Bassett), Princess Shuri (Wright), War Dog Nakia (Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and M’Baku (Winston Duke) — grieving the loss and searching for a way for their kingdom to endure.

On the carpet, the “Wakanda Forever” cast members paid tribute to the late Boseman, whose absence during the premiere cast an unavoidable shadow over the night’s celebrations.

“I’m bracing,” Wright told Variety on the carpet. “I’ve seen some members of Chad’s team. When we lock eyes, we know how this feels. We have to take a step away. I see my aunt locking my eyes with me, she’s very proud. I have to take a step away… It’s emotional. We’re trying to hold it together.”

Check out Wright’s Solawave Skincare Wand here (currently $37 off with Solawave’s limited-time sitewide sale), and the full gallery of the best “Black Panther” red carpet looks here .

Solawave Skincare Wand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNmhB_0ip0Sidn00
Courtesy of Solawave

Skincare Wand With Red Light Therapy Light & Serum Kit $181 $169 Buy It

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Black Panther’ Podcast, Hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates, to Debut Before ‘Wakanda Forever’ Opens in Theaters

“Wakanda Forever,” a podcast that dives deep into the making of the blockbuster sequel to “Black Panther,” will debut next week. Ta-Nehisi Coates has narrated the six-episode series, which features interviews with director Ryan Coogler, producer Kevin Feige, star Angela Bassett and incorporates audio narrative storytelling about the comic book mythos. The first episode airs on Nov. 3 in advance of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which opens in theaters on Nov. 11. The podcast, produced by Proximity Media, Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment, will also honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the original “Black Panther,” died...
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff ‘Day One’

The “A Quiet Place” universe is adding another A-list name to its world: Lupita Nyong’o. The Oscar-winning actor from “12 Years a Slave,” “Black Panther” and “Us,” is in final negotiations to star in the spinoff “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which is the next installment of the Paramount horror franchise. “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski will helm the film, set for release on March 8, 2024. Story details are being kept under wraps, but it comes from an original idea from John Krasinksi, who directed and co-starred in the first two “A Quiet Place” movies with Emily Blunt. The first two films took...
Variety

Henry Cavill Eyes a More Inspiring Superman: Making Fans ‘Feel Like They Can Fly’ and ‘Protect’ Others Is ‘My Goal’

Henry Cavill’s time as Superman has largely been defined by brooding movies such as “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” but it sounds like things will be somewhat different when the actor puts the cape back on. Cavill confirmed in an Oct. 24 social media post that he is returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros.-DC movie, following his cameo at the end of “Black Adam.” In a new interview with ScreenRant, the actor said inspiring fans is the “most important” factor behind his long-awaited Superman return. “There is so much in the way of conversations to be had. Obviously,...
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Casts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Lead Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios has its Wonder Man. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to join the Disney+ series “Wonder Man” as Simon Williams, who transforms into the titular superhero. It will be Abdul-Mateen’s third major comic book character, after playing the villain Black Manta in 2018’s “Aquaman” and Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s 2019 series “Watchmen,” for which he won an Emmy. He’s already set to reprise Black Manta in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” currently scheduled for Christmas 2023. Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Marvel’s 2021 feature “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is developing “Wonder Man” with head writer Andrew...
Variety

Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’

The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Florence Pugh Felt Acting Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ After Execs Criticized Her Body at 19: They Tried to Change the ‘Shape of My Face’

Florence Pugh revealed in a recent interview with The Telegraph that she thought she becoming an actor was a “massive mistake” after she was body shammed by studio executives at age 19. The Oscar nominee was coming off her feature film debut in the 2014 psychological drama “The Falling” when she landed a lead role in the Fox sitcom “Studio City.” Pugh, 19 years old at the time, was set to star as a pop star on the rise opposite Eric McCormack as her songwriting father who moonlights as a celebrity drug dealer. “I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t...
Variety

‘Black Adam’ Continues U.K. Box Office Sway

Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” continued its run atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £3.4 million ($4.01 million) in its second weekend and now has a total of £13.4 million, according to numbers from Comscore. In its third weekend, in second place, Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” continued its strong performance with £1.49 million for a total of £9.04 million. In third position, Disney’s “The Banshees Of Inisherin” collected £1.2 million in its second weekend for a total of £4.2 million. Lionsgate’s “Prey for the Devil” debuted in fourth place with £859,717 and rounding off the top five was another...
Variety

‘Dahmer’ Director Paris Barclay Says Filming Series ‘Definitely Took Its Toll’: ‘There Were Times That I Was at Home Crying’

Paris Barclay admits he didn’t initially want to direct episodes of Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “About six months before production started, Ryan called me and said, ‘We’re doing a series and we want you to be a part of it,” Barclay tells me. “I always listen to what Ryan Murphy has to offer because it’s always interesting. Ryan said, ‘It’s a miniseries about Jeffrey Dahmer,’ and I said, ‘Oh, that’s not interesting to me.’ But then he explained he wanted to tell it from the point of view of the victims.” Barclay directed two of the Netflix...
Variety

Imax Quarterly Losses Widen, but Company Predicts ‘Avatar 2,’ ‘Black Panther 2’ Will End 2022 on High Note

Imax is one of the exhibition companies that’s eager to return to Pandora and Wakanda. That’s the hopeful message being sounded after a lack of splashy new blockbusters and a faltering last-summer box office took a chunk out of Imax’s profits, leaving the company to tout the impending arrival of two upcoming releases. “The blockbuster slate is reigniting with two of the most highly anticipated releases in years — ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ — leading into a strong blockbuster slate in 2023,” Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said on an earnings call. But there’s still...
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine? ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’ I Might Not Love the Whole Time

Fan casting has paid off in recent years with the likes of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka and John Krasinski as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, but don’t expect a similar win when it comes to Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine. Despite fans clamoring for years on social media for the “Harry Potter” veteran to take on the role of Wolverine, he recently told GQ magazine that any headline claiming he’s circling the role is “purely a press tour rumor.” “I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again,” Radcliffe...
Variety

Danny Elfman Has a Very Happy, Sweetly Menacing Homecoming at the Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review

The film “Smile” has nothing on Danny Elfman. Back in the day of Oingo Boingo, he’d frequently adopt a demonic grin that you could easily imagine having become a belated inspiration for the horror movie hit. He hasn’t had much opportunity to show us those choppers in the 27 years since he wrapped up a Boingo farewell tour and took to movie scoring stages full-time. But when he released a music video for his rock comeback single “Happy” last year, there the smile was, back in action and distorted into something even creepier for the new digital age. When he played...
Variety

‘Severance’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast, Including Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban

“Severance” has added eight new cast members for Season 2. The Apple series has cast: Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” “The Sandman”), Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development,” “Search Party”), Bob Balaban (“The Chair,” “The French Dispatch”), Merrit Wever (“Unbelievable,” “Godless”), Robby Benson (“Beauty and The Beast,” “One To One”), Stefano Carannante (“Mirabilia”), John Noble (“Fringe,” “Elementary,” “The Lord of the Rings” films) and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Tourist,” “Trapped,” “The Missing”). The castings come as principal photography begins on the second season of the Emmy-winning mystery thriller series. They joining returning Season 1 stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt...
Variety

Ryan Murphy Says Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ to Prepare for ‘Monster’

Although Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy have worked together for years, Peters was “terrified” to take on Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” Peters said during a panel Saturday with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins. When he was sent the scripts, he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on “Dateline” in order to “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behavior.” During the four months of prep and six...
Variety

Penelope Cruz Drama ‘L’Immensità’ Bought by Music Box for U.S. Distribution From Pathé (EXCLUSIVE)

Music Box Films has bought U.S. distribution rights to “L’Immensità,” Emanuele Crialese’s (“Respiro“) film starring Penelope Cruz. Crialese’s movie, which competed at the Venice Film Festival, will hit U.S. theaters next year. Cruz stars as Clara, a Spanish woman who has relocated to Rome in the early 1970s to raise a family with Felice (Vincenzo Amato), her emotionally distant and frequently absent husband. From their new apartment, Clara sees a city in transition: the remnants of an old society washed away by the tastes of an emerging middle class. Even though the paint is fresh, and the appliances are new,...
Variety

Peacock Series ‘Based on a True Story’ Adds Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming comedic thriller series “Based on a True Story” at Peacock has added three new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively. Tom Bateman (“Thirteen Lives,” “Behind Her Eyes”), Liana Liberato (“Scream 6,” “To the Bone”), and Priscilla Quintana (“Good Trouble”) have joined the show as series regulars. They will star alongside previously announced cast members Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. Per the official logline, the series “is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.” It was previously announced that...
Variety

AFM: Russell Crowe Thriller ‘Sleeping Dogs’ Sells Key International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Highland Film Group has inked distribution deals in key international territories for “Sleeping Dogs,” its upcoming thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film is an adaptation of E.O. Chirovici’s novel “The Book of Mirrors.” Key partners for “Sleeping Dogs” distribution are Signature Entertainment for the U.K., Rialto Distribution for Australia/New Zealand, California Filmes for Latin America, Key2Media Audiovisual for Spain, Spentzos Film for Greece, Blue Swan Entertainment for Italy and Eagle Films for the Middle East.  The movie centers on former homicide detective Roy Freeman (Crowe), who is undergoing treatment for Alzheimer’s. He is tasked with re-examining a brutal murder case from...
Variety

SND Announces Rap-Filled, Body-Swap Animated Feature ‘Kittened’ From ‘Despicable Me’ Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

SND, the film arm of French commercial network M6, and Quad, the banner behind “The Intouchables,” are teaming up to produce “Kittened,” a high-profile CGI animated feature directed by Albert Pereira-Lazaro (“Lascars”).   On top of producing, SND will handle worldwide sales and French distribution. The high-concept project will be introduced to buyers at the AFM, which kicks off on Nov. 1.  Two leading animation studios have been tapped to work on the feature — Mac Guff, the prestige banner behind the “Despicable Me” franchise, and Jungler, an up-and-coming animation studio which previously worked on “The Smurfs.”  Set in contemporary Paris, “Kittened” revolves around...
Variety

Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan and More Among Santa Barbara International Film Festival Virtuosos Award Honorees

Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Nina Hoss (“Tár”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”), Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and Jeremy Strong (“Armageddon Time”) are among the recipients of Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuosos Award. The award recognizes a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in films which have elevated them into the national cinematic dialogue. Each will discuss their work and receive their awards in-person on Feb. 15 during the 38th SBIFF. The evening will be moderated for the 13th year by Dave...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Variety

‘Vesper’ Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

Writing and directing team Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper have signed with Verve for representation. The announcement comes on the heels of the release of the duo’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film ‘Vesper,” which premiered in main competition at this year’s Karlovy Vary festival. After debuting to rave reviews, the picture sold to IFC. In a positive notice, Variety‘s Guy Lodge wrote that “Vesper” is a “…solemn, elegant fantasy [that] surprises with its textured, sometimes iridescent world-building: There’s beauty to be found in this vision of Earth in a state of ecosystemic collapse, even if it’s hard-won and harder still to nurture.”...
Variety

Variety

88K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy