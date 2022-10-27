ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Nonprofit Working to Make Area Even More Beautiful by Planting 80,000 Daffodil Bulbs

The Bucks County nonprofit is working to plant the flowers to make the area even more beautiful.Image via iStock

A Bucks County organization is working to make one of the most popular towns in the area even more festive with flowers. Ed Dolye wrote about the flowery event for TAP into Doylestown.

Bucks Beautiful is planning on making Central Bucks even more beautiful by planting 80,000 daffodil bulbs at eleven locations this fall. The group started its Bulbs for Bucks program twelve years ago, and since then it has planted over 1.6 million daffodil bulbs throughout Bucks County.

Board member Chuck Gale, who is responsible for starting the program, once said that he loved the idea of planting daffodils because it ends up producing rewards for generations to come.

The locations near Doylestown that have been selected for this year include Jamison Elementary School, Buckingham Elementary School, Pine Run Retirement Community, Broad Commons Park, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. The remaining locations are in Warminster, New Hope, and Morrisville.

The group’s previous work can be best seen along the Route 611 Bypass, where it planted 40,000 bulbs in the fall of 2010. Another beautiful location is between Doylestown and Montgomeryville, where Bucks Beautiful planted 170,000 bulbs in the fall of 2021.

The group allows for bulb donations in memory of loved ones.

Read more about Bucks Beautiful in TAP into Doylestown.

