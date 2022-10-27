Read full article on original website
Related
This is the most common fast food chain in Alabama (and it isn’t McDonald’s)
This is the most common fast food chain in Alabama (and it isn’t McDonald’s) That’s the number of restaurants in Alabama. That’s the number of chain restaurants. That’s the number of locations for the most common restaurant in Alabama. That’s a whole of food.
Alabama childcare workers again eligible for $3,000 bonuses
Alabama childcare providers can again apply for quarterly bonuses through the American Rescue Plan Act. The deadline for providers to apply for the latest round of payments is Dec. 2. Full-time employees are eligible for $3,000; part-time employees are eligible for $1,500. The grants doubled last quarter. “The pandemic has...
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
Report: Fewer than 10 abortions performed monthly in Alabama after Roe overturn
Abortions in Alabama fell from more than 500 terminations in June to fewer than 10 each month following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on June 24, according to a new report. The number of abortions was in decline in the state before the court...
Any arctic blasts in the near future for Alabama?
It’s the final month of fall, and it’s mostly been on the warm side for Alabama so far. The long-range trends suggest it will, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The CPC’s temperature outlook for all of November shows a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-average...
Halloween 2022: What time is trick-or-treating where I live? What time does it end? Weather?
It’s kind of a bummer that Oct. 31, 2022 falls on a Monday. It’s hard to get your scare on knowing you have to go back to work and the kids have school the next day. The weekday holiday means some people will likely head out earlier than normal tonight to make their trick-or-treating rounds.
BBC reporter created fake Alabama Trump supporter account to explain social media, politics
Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn’t be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment of BBC reporter Marianna Spring’s...
Katie Britt hammers Biden on ‘failed leadership’ in Madison campaign speech
The “Mama on a Mission” had lunch at a campaign rally in Madison on Monday and planned to work the concession stand at a middle school basketball game in Montgomery on Monday night. And, in eight days, Katie Britt is expected to be elected Alabama’s next U.S. senator....
Giants’ Darius Slayton reaches receiving milestone
With a 6-yard reception on the New York Giants’ first snap against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Darius Slayton became the 10th Auburn alumnus to reach 2,000 receiving yards in the NFL. When the season started, it appeared that milestone would be a much longer time coming for Slayton,...
Deadlines near to receive absentee ballot in Alabama for Nov. 8 election
Alabama voters who want to cast an absentee ballot in the Nov. 8 election are running out of time to obtain their ballots. Tuesday is the last day for absentee election managers in each county to receive applications for absentee ballots by mail. Voters will have two more days, through Thursday, to apply for an absentee ballot in person at their county absentee election manager’s office.
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Here are 5 Birmingham-area high school games to watch for AHSAA playoff Week 1
Here are five games to watch in the Birmingham area for Week 1 of the Alabama High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The complete schedule follows. CLASS 7A: HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (7-3) AT FLORENCE (8-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Braly Municipal Stadium, Florence. Last week: No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville had an open date...
John Merrill will appeal federal judge’s ruling on providing lists of disqualified voters
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is appealing a federal judge’s decision requiring him to provide names of people removed from voter rolls to Greater Birmingham Ministries, which works to restore voting rights for felons and help others register. Merrill, represented by Attorney General Steve Marshall, filed notice today...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0