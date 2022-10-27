ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama childcare workers again eligible for $3,000 bonuses

Alabama childcare providers can again apply for quarterly bonuses through the American Rescue Plan Act. The deadline for providers to apply for the latest round of payments is Dec. 2. Full-time employees are eligible for $3,000; part-time employees are eligible for $1,500. The grants doubled last quarter. “The pandemic has...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Any arctic blasts in the near future for Alabama?

It’s the final month of fall, and it’s mostly been on the warm side for Alabama so far. The long-range trends suggest it will, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The CPC’s temperature outlook for all of November shows a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-average...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Giants’ Darius Slayton reaches receiving milestone

With a 6-yard reception on the New York Giants’ first snap against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Darius Slayton became the 10th Auburn alumnus to reach 2,000 receiving yards in the NFL. When the season started, it appeared that milestone would be a much longer time coming for Slayton,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Deadlines near to receive absentee ballot in Alabama for Nov. 8 election

Alabama voters who want to cast an absentee ballot in the Nov. 8 election are running out of time to obtain their ballots. Tuesday is the last day for absentee election managers in each county to receive applications for absentee ballots by mail. Voters will have two more days, through Thursday, to apply for an absentee ballot in person at their county absentee election manager’s office.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy