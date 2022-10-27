ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
MILFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Home in Dover-Foxcroft takes Halloween to the next level

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Everyone loves driving through neighborhoods to see the best Halloween decorations. Over the past few weeks, folks near Dover-Foxcroft have noticed an impressive Halloween display on Essex Street. Randi McKenney decided that this year she wanted to surprise her three kids with something special for Halloween:...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's tallest building is taking shape

PORTLAND, Maine — Thursday's windy conditions almost put a pause on a day for celebration at the corner of Federal and Temple Streets in downtown Portland. “It’s pretty amazing, and it was actually a little emotional for me, I will say," Catherine Culley of Redfern Properties said. Redfern...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's 207 area code extended again

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's 207 area code has more life. While the area code had previously been predicted to expire by the fourth quarter of 2025, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said in a release Thursday that ongoing efforts to preserve it have resulted in an extension of about 15 months.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Jewish community reacts to Ye's antisemitic comments

PORTLAND, Maine — Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is facing financial losses following social media claims and interviews where he attacked the Jewish community. Some members of Maine's Jewish community said they've found his comments alienating. "There's been so much antisemitism in the last couple of years," Judge...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Honor Flight: Maine vets visit DC memorials

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — After being celebrated in airports, hotels, and forts during Friday's trip into Baltimore, Saturday brought reverence and a mix of emotions for the members of Honor Flight Maine. 109 veterans and volunteers witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier...
MAINE STATE
