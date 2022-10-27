Read full article on original website
The 207 Interviews | Meet the candidates for major office on Maine's 2022 ballot
PORTLAND, Maine — We are one week away from Election Day and to help you familiarize yourself with the candidates running for major office in Maine, the 207 team sat down with each of them. Embedded below are interviews with the candidates running for Congress in Maine's first and...
Competitive energy referendums could be on the ballot next year
AUGUSTA, Maine — Eighty thousand signatures for the Our Power referendum are now at the Maine Secretary of State's Office. “Eighty thousand conversations about a vision for a new energy future,” one speaker at a press conference on Monday said. Our Power said it collected signatures from across...
Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them
PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
Honor Flight Maine returns home from emotional trip
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., is vast. Its open fountain and wide, circular path are surrounded by 56 stoic pillars — one for each state and territory — and an even larger arch on opposite sides, representing the Atlantic and Pacific theaters.
Mills with sizeable fundraising lead over LePage in Maine gubernatorial race
Maine's Democratic governor has a sizeable fundraising advantage over her Republican rival heading into the final stretch of the campaign. Gov. Janet Mills, the governor since her 2018 election, has raised more than $5.5 million in her bid to remain in office against Republican former Gov. Paul LePage. LePage has raised more than $2.5 million.
Too many cases. Too few lawyers. Maine courts stretch to find available defense attorneys
MAINE, USA — The crisis in Maine’s legal defense system for the poor is worsening, with jailed defendants waiting as long as six weeks to be assigned an attorney and some parents of children who have been removed from home lacking a lawyer days before scheduled hearings, emails obtained by The Maine Monitor show.
Political Brew: Mills-LePage debate, debt ceiling fights and Clinton on Portland wage question
MAINE, USA — On Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage met for a NEWS CENTER Maine "Voice of the Voter" forum. It was their second televised debate of the week and fourth joint appearance of the campaign. "The animosity between the two is pretty obvious," Ken...
Maine Department of Labor encourages more women to pursue construction careers
MAINE, USA — After graduating from high school, many students look into other options rather than attending college. Programs like apprenticeships can be a great option for those wanting to pursue a career in trades. The Maine Department of Labor runs its own apprenticeship program, and folks running the...
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
Home in Dover-Foxcroft takes Halloween to the next level
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Everyone loves driving through neighborhoods to see the best Halloween decorations. Over the past few weeks, folks near Dover-Foxcroft have noticed an impressive Halloween display on Essex Street. Randi McKenney decided that this year she wanted to surprise her three kids with something special for Halloween:...
Maine ranked among top safest states in USA, according to study
MAINE, USA — Maine, a magnet for nature and beach lovers who love its rocky coastline, is now getting recognized as one of the safest states in America for the year 2022. The study conducted by WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked Maine as the second safest state in the country, right after Vermont.
Maine's tallest building is taking shape
PORTLAND, Maine — Thursday's windy conditions almost put a pause on a day for celebration at the corner of Federal and Temple Streets in downtown Portland. “It’s pretty amazing, and it was actually a little emotional for me, I will say," Catherine Culley of Redfern Properties said. Redfern...
MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
Maine's 207 area code extended again
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's 207 area code has more life. While the area code had previously been predicted to expire by the fourth quarter of 2025, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said in a release Thursday that ongoing efforts to preserve it have resulted in an extension of about 15 months.
'This law is going to impact nearly every business in Maine.'
MAINE, Maine — Maine's first-in-the-nation law prohibiting products made with PFAS chemicals doesn't go into effect until 2030, but the law does direct companies to begin reporting whether their products contain PFAS starting this January. The class of chemicals known as PFAS has been linked in studies to health...
Oregon man indicted for alleged assault of girlfriend at Maine hotel
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man from Oregon is facing multiple charges in Maine after police said he allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled his girlfriend in a hotel room in Augusta while their child was present during a trip to Maine in January. Lieutenant Nyberg with the Augusta Police Department...
Maine Jewish community reacts to Ye's antisemitic comments
PORTLAND, Maine — Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is facing financial losses following social media claims and interviews where he attacked the Jewish community. Some members of Maine's Jewish community said they've found his comments alienating. "There's been so much antisemitism in the last couple of years," Judge...
National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations across Maine
MAINE, USA — National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations all across the country and here in Maine on Saturday. Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office gathered at the Airport Mall on Union St. in Bangor to collect prescription drugs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Honor Flight: Maine vets visit DC memorials
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — After being celebrated in airports, hotels, and forts during Friday's trip into Baltimore, Saturday brought reverence and a mix of emotions for the members of Honor Flight Maine. 109 veterans and volunteers witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier...
This New England nonprofit is helping people save on heating costs
DEXTER, Maine — Winter weather is knocking at the door, which means higher heating bills are on their way. One nonprofit is helping families insulate their homes to save on energy bills. The latest numbers from the Governor's Energy Office show the average cost of heating oil in Maine...
