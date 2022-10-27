ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xi’s Mafia mentality is a mirror of the CCP’s ultimate goals

When seeing recent images of protesters outside China’s consulate in Manchester, United Kingdom, I was reminded not of the diplomatic affairs that usually take place in such venues but of mafia movies. In a scene reminiscent of Joe Pesci’s violent characters in the movies “Goodfellas” and “Casino,” China’s Consul...
These are the best places to retire in the U.S.

The state of Florida no longer has a lock on having the most cities ranked in the top 10 best places to retire in the U.S., according to the latest rankings from U.S. News and World Report. Instead, metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania dominated the top spots on the list, with...
Haiti faces gang violence, assassinations, shortages of food and fuel

Haiti has been grappling with myriad crises that have spread across the nation over the last month. Widespread gasoline and diesel shortages have emerged after armed gangs blocked the nation's main fuel terminal, and these gangs have also severed access to clean water, food and other essentials as Haiti also deals with a deadly cholera outbreak. Amy Wilentz, author of "The Rainy Season: Haiti Since Duvalier" and a professor of literary journalism at the University of California, Irvine, joined CBS News to discuss.
