More than 150 killed in Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
More than 150 people were killed in a crowd surge during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. Many of the victims were in their teens and 20s. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
At least 153 dead, 133 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Read the latest updates on this story here. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 153 people and injuring 133 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians...
The world's largest whales likely consume about 10,000,000 pieces of microplastic every day off California's coast, study finds
The largest animals on Earth are having their health jeopardized by some of the smallest manmade objects. A new study found that filter-feeding baleen whales off of the California coast are ingesting millions of pieces of microplastics every day – a consumption that could be toxic. Plastic pollution is...
People With No Student Loan Debt Are Sharing Their Feelings On The Student Loan Relief Plan
"In my opinion, it’s a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound."
South Korean police chief admits "heavy responsibility" for Halloween stampede disaster
South Korea's police commissioner general was among a number of officials who apologized for the deadly Halloween stampede that left at least 156 people dead and 151 more injured over the weekend. Yoon Hee-keun said on Tuesday that the police response to the disaster was "inadequate." "I feel a heavy...
Xi’s Mafia mentality is a mirror of the CCP’s ultimate goals
When seeing recent images of protesters outside China’s consulate in Manchester, United Kingdom, I was reminded not of the diplomatic affairs that usually take place in such venues but of mafia movies. In a scene reminiscent of Joe Pesci’s violent characters in the movies “Goodfellas” and “Casino,” China’s Consul...
These are the best places to retire in the U.S.
The state of Florida no longer has a lock on having the most cities ranked in the top 10 best places to retire in the U.S., according to the latest rankings from U.S. News and World Report. Instead, metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania dominated the top spots on the list, with...
How SAUDIA Group is revolutionising efficient and customer focused air travel.
Employing over 36,000 people and with more than 177 aircrafts, SAUDIA Group is dedicated to connecting the world to KSA to increase tourism and market growth.
World-leading industrial and logistics port complex connects the world, boosting continental economic growth
Tanger Med, one of the largest global logistics gateways, is webbing a map connecting 180 ports in 70 countries and directing nearly 40% of the distribution to Africa, establishing an integrated economic platform.
Haiti faces gang violence, assassinations, shortages of food and fuel
Haiti has been grappling with myriad crises that have spread across the nation over the last month. Widespread gasoline and diesel shortages have emerged after armed gangs blocked the nation's main fuel terminal, and these gangs have also severed access to clean water, food and other essentials as Haiti also deals with a deadly cholera outbreak. Amy Wilentz, author of "The Rainy Season: Haiti Since Duvalier" and a professor of literary journalism at the University of California, Irvine, joined CBS News to discuss.
Shanghai Disneyland visitors locked in park for hours, reportedly over a single COVID case
Beijing — Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving the park on Monday as hundreds of thousands of people were screened for COVID-19 infection over a single case. The testing extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced Tuesday. The park closed Monday for testing...
