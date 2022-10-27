ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brock Holt has officially called it quits

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

Brock Holt is calling a career, at least when it comes to playing professional baseball.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to announce his retirement.

Holt finished with a 10-year big-league career, seven seasons coming with the Red Sox. The utilityman originally joined the Sox prior to the 2013 season, coming over with reliever Joel Hanrahan in a deal that sent closer Mark Melancon to Pittsburgh.

With the Red Sox he hit a combined .270 with a .715 OPS, ultimately playing every position but catcher. His shining moments in Boston came during the 2018 postseason run, becoming the only player in MLB history to hit for the cycle in a playoff game.

Holt spent the 2022 spring training with the Braves as a non-roster invitee, ultimately being let go with a week to go in the exhibition season. His last game came at JetBlue Park against the Red Sox.

The retirement wasn't a surprise considering Holt was starting to dabble in broadcasting with NESN this past season, while also announcing he would be training to run the 2023 Boston Marathon.

