WALA-TV FOX10
Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
utv44.com
Suspect in Mobile SWAT standoff identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has identified 46-year-old Terrance Duncan of Prichard as the person armed in the standoff with law enforcement on Monday, October 31, 2022, on the 200 block of Government Street. Mr. Duncan died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot . If...
utv44.com
Mental health experts aid in standoff de-escalation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police say they did everything they could to bring this situation to a peaceful end. That includes calling in mental health professionals from AltaPointe to help with negotiations. "Considering we had the family involved, we had physicians here, we had the surgeon here, we...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
utv44.com
Man shot on Azalea Rd. in Mobile October 30 succumbs to injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot;...
utv44.com
Karlos Finley named Executive Director of Africatown Redevelopment Corp.
The Africatown Redevelopment Corporation Board of Directors has chosen local attorney Karlos Finley to serve as the organization’s first executive director. The appointment is effective immediately, according to Marc Jackson, chairman of the board of the non-profit organization. The Board of Directors is hosting an Executive Director and Board “Meet & Greet” for the community at 4:30 PM on December 6, 2022, at the Robert L. Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards Street, Mobile, AL 36610.
utv44.com
Prichard street renamed in honor of 102-year-old local woman
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Friends, family, and community members gathered on what was formerly known as Truman Drive to rename this road after Mary Lee Hill, a woman who has served the Prichard community for over 100 years. Friday, the city of Prichard renamed Truman drive to Honorary Mary...
utv44.com
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
utv44.com
MPD: Suspect in Government Plaza standoff shot himself, taken to University Hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Government Plaza and the surrounding area are on lockdown. Police say they received a call of a person with a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound. When authorities went to render aid,...
Chickasaw officer injured at I-65 Walmart: Mobile police
UPDATE (4:51 p.m.): Two people have been arrested in regard to this incident. Jarvis Johnson and Jakylia Lloyd were arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest. UPDATE (2:56 p.m.): Officials have confirmed the officer injured was an off-duty Chickasaw officer. Previously, we said it was a Mobile officer but we have updated the story. […]
WAPT
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
utv44.com
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 2 days after WKRG feature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” two days prior, Oct. 24. Devin Gales turned himself into the S.A.W.S Wednesday. Gales was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm. WKRG News 5 has teamed […]
utv44.com
Warm start to November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Today will be mainly sunny and warm with highs in near 80. We will continue to watch a weak disturbance that will swing through the state tonight, with more clouds, but the air simply looks too dry for any rain. For the rest of the week, an upper ridge will build in, which will produce above average temperatures as afternoon highs surge into the low 80s.
utv44.com
Bon Secour home destroyed after tornado crashes boat into it
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Bon Secour was hit by an EF-1 tornado off CR-6. Folks in the area had several trees down, but one family is now left homeless. A single mother and her son were inside the mobile home when it was ripped apart during the storm.
Chickasaw murder suspect family arrested, suspect still on the loose: Mobile Co. Sheriff
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a suspect in the murder of a Chickasaw man was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Timmons allegedly shot and killed Triston Bohannon, 25, on Friday, Oct. 21. According to a Facebook post made by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Timmons’ […]
Day-long standoff with Alabama police ends with man killing himself, police say
A man with a gun held police at bay outside a government building for more than five hours Monday, shutting down part of downtown Mobile, Alabama, before shooting himself, authorities said. The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was believed to have suffered a life-threatening wound, but his condition wasn’t immediately...
utv44.com
What private eye report reveals in Saraland defamation case
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Saraland City Schools is taking a parent and his private eye to court. The school district is suing John Quinnelly, Sr. and his private investigator, Eric Winberg, for defamation and seeking a temporary restraining order. The complaint filed Friday says despite being sent a cease-and-desist letter, Quinnelly continued to "maliciously" spread false information about Saraland's football program and a player's eligibility. The complaint says, "more disturbingly," Quinnelly hired a private investigator to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In a statement to NBC 15 News, Quinnelly denied the accusations and said, "My only intentions are to keep things fair and equal across the playing field." The issue is personal for Quinnelly whose son was deemed ineligible in 2019 over a transfer violation, and the Daphne Trojans had to forfeit a football game.
WEAR
Victim in weekend Escambia County murder identified as 26-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The victim in Saturday's homicide in Escambia County has been identified by family as a 26-year-old man. Family told WEAR News on Monday the victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
Storm cleanup following severe weather in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — High winds hit a Theodore neighborhood hard. People were busy cleaning up Sunday following Saturday night’s relentless severe weather threat. “Opened this front door and the tree tops over there just parted and you could see a funnel not touching the ground, come through I slammed the door got in the […]
