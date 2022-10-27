Celtics are reportedly still looking to upgrade their front court

The Celtics may already be looking to upgrade.

Boston remains on the lookout for players who can help in the front court and on the wings, according to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney . The longtime NBA reporter writes the Celtics could utilize their two trade exceptions — $6.9 million from the Juancho Hernangomez deal and $5.9 million from the Dennis Schroder deal — in any trade.

“It is clear that they’re asking about big guys but they’re asking about wings, too, poking around,” said a league exec. “They’re taking the temperature on what might be out there, who might get released or bought out, who they might have to give up a pick, a first-rounder, a second-rounder, to get.”

The Celtics’ front court depth took a big hit when Robert Williams III underwent knee surgery in late September, knocking him out 8-12 weeks. Grant Williams’ one-game suspension further exposes the Celtics’ lack of depth up front.

The Bulls blew out the Celtics Monday night, largely because Boston couldn’t defend. Chicago went on a 49-14 run to secure the victory.

The Celtics signed Blake Griffin just before the season, but he’s only played sporadically in three games.