Walmart’s best weekly flash picks up to 65 percent off (10/31/22)

Walmart has added new deals to its weekly flash picks. Customers can get up to 65 percent off electronics, small appliances, toys, home decor, kitchenware, electronics and more. Those who want to try Walmart+ free for 30 days can also get free shipping on all items. Here our just some...
