Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Suspect in Mobile SWAT standoff identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has identified 46-year-old Terrance Duncan of Prichard as the person armed in the standoff with law enforcement on Monday, October 31, 2022, on the 200 block of Government Street. Mr. Duncan died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot . If...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police investigating Sunday night fatal shooting

Mobile police say a 23-year-old man died Sunday following a shooting. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said the incident happened at about 11:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Azalea Road. Police responding to a shots fired call found the victim in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, whose...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: Suspect in Government Plaza standoff shot himself, taken to University Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Government Plaza and the surrounding area are on lockdown. Police say they received a call of a person with a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound. When authorities went to render aid,...
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Azalea Road shooting victim dies from injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old shooting victim has died from his injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department. The shooting occurred late Sunday night on Azalea Road. Police said it was approximately 11:11 p.m. when officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting on Medford Avenue, 1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 on the run: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29. According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Man shot on Azalea Rd. in Mobile October 30 succumbs to injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot;...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman sentenced to 2½ years for embezzling more than $265,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who admitted to embezzling more than $276,000 will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge decided Monday. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized use of business purchase cards and mail fraud. Williams was working from July...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail. Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge. Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile homeowner shoots burglar, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man shot a burglar who was taking items from his house and detached garage on North Ann Street, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 100 block at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the property owner pulled up to his house and saw a man coming out. He then tried to hold the burglar, but the thief got aggressive and charged the man, police said.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
LOXLEY, AL

