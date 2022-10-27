Read full article on original website
MCSO: Man charged with murder for allegedly selling Fentanyl to fatal overdose victim
On Monday, October 31, 2022, MICHAEL ELTON MOSELEY was. arrested and charged with felony murder for the death of Brian. Zewen. Zewen overdosed and died on August 13, 2022, after he. bought fentanyl from MOSELEY. Brian’s mother contacted Mobile. County Sheriff’s Office about his death and what she believed...
Victim in weekend Escambia County murder identified as 26-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The victim in Saturday's homicide in Escambia County has been identified by family as a 26-year-old man. Family told WEAR News on Monday the victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
Suspect in Mobile SWAT standoff identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has identified 46-year-old Terrance Duncan of Prichard as the person armed in the standoff with law enforcement on Monday, October 31, 2022, on the 200 block of Government Street. Mr. Duncan died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot . If...
MPD: Suspect in Government Plaza standoff shot himself, taken to University Hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Government Plaza and the surrounding area are on lockdown. Police say they received a call of a person with a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound. When authorities went to render aid,...
Mobile Government Plaza lockdown: Man shoots himself after daylong standoff
Portions of Government Plaza and the area around it continue to be blocked from public access Monday afternoon while police investigate what could be a tragic ending to an armed standoff with an “incoherent,” suicidal man parked outside the downtown Mobile government building. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine...
UPDATE: Man pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is now underway in Escambia County after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died from his injuries. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a call came in Saturday afternoon about a man being found in his home with multiple gunshot wounds off Medford and Fremont Avenue.
Mobile woman sentenced to 2½ years for embezzling more than $265,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who admitted to embezzling more than $276,000 will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge decided Monday. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized use of business purchase cards and mail fraud. Williams was working from July...
Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail. Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge. Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including...
Mobile homeowner shoots burglar, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man shot a burglar who was taking items from his house and detached garage on North Ann Street, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 100 block at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the property owner pulled up to his house and saw a man coming out. He then tried to hold the burglar, but the thief got aggressive and charged the man, police said.
Report: Deputies find Century man smoking cigarette next to shot woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The arrest report for Tuesday's shooting in Escambia County reveals more details about the incident. Joseph Anthony Franklin, 60, of Century, is charged with attempted murder. Deputies say he shot a woman around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road. She was flown...
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop wants new lawyer
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Escambia County is asking for a new lawyer. Jared Stanga -- who is set to go to trial on Nov. 1 -- appeared in court Tuesday. Court records show he sent a letter asking for...
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
Trial date set for 1 of 5 men charged in murder of Ladarius Clardy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date was set Tuesday for one of the men charged in the death of Ladarius Clardy. Kobie Jenkins, 21, was in court for a docket day Tuesday morning. Jenkins is charged with first degree pre-meditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. An Escambia County judge...
