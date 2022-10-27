MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man shot a burglar who was taking items from his house and detached garage on North Ann Street, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 100 block at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the property owner pulled up to his house and saw a man coming out. He then tried to hold the burglar, but the thief got aggressive and charged the man, police said.

MOBILE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO