weisradio.com
Two Car Accident on Cedar Bluff Rd.
This afternoon there was a multi-car accident on Cedar Bluff Rd involving at least two vehicles, one of which was a police SUV. Both vehicles appeared to have significant damage to the front, but no serious injuries have been reported as of yet.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/24/2022 to 10/30/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/24/2022 to 10/30/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 765 calls for service. There were 95 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 34 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 73 traffic stops, and 33 traffic citations. Ten warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
WTVC
5-car crash closes Interstate 75 in Catoosa County early Monday
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga — UPDATE:. The Georgia State Patrol shared their report with us Monday afternoon. It says at about 6 a.m., the driver of a Honda Civic crashed with an Infiniti in the middle of the roadway. The driver got out of his vehicle and tried to flag...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday October 30th
Joseph Sasser 51 of Boaz, was arrested on October 29th at 5:53 PM, charged with two counts of Failure To Appear, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Wood 56 of Centre, was...
Cover Alabama to host community health fair in DeKalb County
DeKalb County residents will have the chance to get free screenings and information at a community health fair this Saturday.
Anniston Road Closures
Anniston, AL – Per the city of Anniston drivers should be aware that Rocky Hollow Road to close Oct. 31st (10/31/22) for bridge repairs being performed by the county highway department. Estimated completion date of the repairs is Jan. 31, 2023 (01/31/23). For questions, contact the Calhoun County Highway Department at: 256-237-4657 or highway@calhouncounty.org.
City of Anniston Transit Alerts
Anniston, AL – The city of Anniston has announced that drivers should be aware that our Public Works Department’s paint shop will be re-stripping the intersection of Alexandria Road & McDaniel Avenue on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The intersection will not be closed; however, drivers should expect delays and use caution when entering the area. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic.
allongeorgia.com
Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County
Chattooga County woke up Sunday morning to an outpouring of prayer requests on social media from individuals as well as social media pages administered by Chattooga High School faculty members. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said, “Right now all I can release is that there was a single vehicle crash...
wrganews.com
Rome Man arrested for Stalking and Burglary
A 35-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Sunday for stalking and burglary charges after he allegedly carried a firearm into a Longmeadow Drive residence he had been previously banned from. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Lanarius Zondrea Dupree II is being charged with 3rd-degree cruelty to children, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, first-degree burglary, and aggravated stalking charges.
wrganews.com
53-year-old Rome Woman arrested for Stolen Firearms
A 53-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Wilson Avenue on Sunday by the Rome Police Department for allegedly stealing firearms. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Catrece Dion Mims is being charged with Possession of drug-related objects, 3 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, 2 counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property.
Candlelight vigil held for missing Valley Head teen
It's been over a month since 19-year-old MaKenna Joy Purvis went missing. Sunday evening, her family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil.
Trick or Treat in downtown Cedartown this afternoon
Trick-or-treating in downtown Cedartown will be getting underway in the next few hours as participating merchants hand out treats for youth for Halloween! The return of Main Street’s annual Trick-or-Treat event after a two-year hiatus due to when the holiday fell on the calendar means that Polk County’s youth get an opportunity to grab candy […] The post Trick or Treat in downtown Cedartown this afternoon appeared first on Polk Today.
wbrc.com
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators and Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Grant Police Department found a body at a home in Guntersville. The home is located on Stuart Hollow Rd at the bottom of Grant Mountain and the body was discovered during the execution of a search warrant.
WAAY-TV
2 charged in Jackson County drug search
Two Jackson County women face multiple drug charges after a Friday arrest. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department searched a residence on County Road 48 in Section. Authorities said they found more than 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Sandra Darlene Walden,...
WAAY-TV
Family and friends host candlelight vigil for missing DeKalb County teenager
The Mentone Community Church hosted a candlelight vigil for 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis of Mentone on Sunday evening. Her family and friends gathered with members of the community in prayer that she will return to her home safely. Purvis has been missing since Sept. 26. She was last spotted at...
4 killed, including 3 high school students, in northwest Georgia crash, district says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a crash that left four people dead and one person in critical condition Sunday morning in Chattooga County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to authorities, a 2019 Audi RS was traveling west...
weisradio.com
4 Dead In Single Vehicle Accident
A single vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of 4 young people with a 5th occupant of the vehicle in critical condition at a Rome hospital. Georgia State Patrol reports the 2019 Audi RS5 was traveling west on Georgia 114 when it went out of control in a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a driveway, overturned, coming to rest upright.
wrganews.com
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
'It's heartbreaking' | Chattooga community mourns teens, driver killed in crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A northwest Georgia community is reeling after three high school athletes were killed in a crash, along with a man driving them. “I couldn’t imagine getting a phone call saying this happened to your kids,” Chattooga County resident Raven Ammons said. Ammons is...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Road about 1:15 p.m. Sims said the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
