Two Car Accident on Cedar Bluff Rd.

This afternoon there was a multi-car accident on Cedar Bluff Rd involving at least two vehicles, one of which was a police SUV. Both vehicles appeared to have significant damage to the front, but no serious injuries have been reported as of yet.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/24/2022 to 10/30/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/24/2022 to 10/30/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 765 calls for service. There were 95 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 34 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 73 traffic stops, and 33 traffic citations. Ten warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday October 30th

Joseph Sasser 51 of Boaz, was arrested on October 29th at 5:53 PM, charged with two counts of Failure To Appear, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Wood 56 of Centre, was...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Road Closures

Anniston, AL – Per the city of Anniston drivers should be aware that Rocky Hollow Road to close Oct. 31st (10/31/22) for bridge repairs being performed by the county highway department. Estimated completion date of the repairs is Jan. 31, 2023 (01/31/23). For questions, contact the Calhoun County Highway Department at: 256-237-4657 or highway@calhouncounty.org.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

City of Anniston Transit Alerts

Anniston, AL – The city of Anniston has announced that drivers should be aware that our Public Works Department’s paint shop will be re-stripping the intersection of Alexandria Road & McDaniel Avenue on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The intersection will not be closed; however, drivers should expect delays and use caution when entering the area. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic.
ANNISTON, AL
allongeorgia.com

Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County

Chattooga County woke up Sunday morning to an outpouring of prayer requests on social media from individuals as well as social media pages administered by Chattooga High School faculty members. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said, “Right now all I can release is that there was a single vehicle crash...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Man arrested for Stalking and Burglary

A 35-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Sunday for stalking and burglary charges after he allegedly carried a firearm into a Longmeadow Drive residence he had been previously banned from. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Lanarius Zondrea Dupree II is being charged with 3rd-degree cruelty to children, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, first-degree burglary, and aggravated stalking charges.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

53-year-old Rome Woman arrested for Stolen Firearms

A 53-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Wilson Avenue on Sunday by the Rome Police Department for allegedly stealing firearms. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Catrece Dion Mims is being charged with Possession of drug-related objects, 3 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, 2 counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property.
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Trick or Treat in downtown Cedartown this afternoon

Trick-or-treating in downtown Cedartown will be getting underway in the next few hours as participating merchants hand out treats for youth for Halloween! The return of Main Street’s annual Trick-or-Treat event after a two-year hiatus due to when the holiday fell on the calendar means that Polk County’s youth get an opportunity to grab candy […] The post Trick or Treat in downtown Cedartown this afternoon appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
wbrc.com

Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators and Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Grant Police Department found a body at a home in Guntersville. The home is located on Stuart Hollow Rd at the bottom of Grant Mountain and the body was discovered during the execution of a search warrant.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 charged in Jackson County drug search

Two Jackson County women face multiple drug charges after a Friday arrest. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department searched a residence on County Road 48 in Section. Authorities said they found more than 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Sandra Darlene Walden,...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

4 Dead In Single Vehicle Accident

A single vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of 4 young people with a 5th occupant of the vehicle in critical condition at a Rome hospital. Georgia State Patrol reports the 2019 Audi RS5 was traveling west on Georgia 114 when it went out of control in a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a driveway, overturned, coming to rest upright.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

