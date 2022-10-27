Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Plano man, pet killed in early morning fire
PLANO, Texas - Plano fire investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire at a home that killed a 58-year-old man and one of his pets. Flames covered the home off Simpkins Drive in Plano early Monday morning. "[The] flames were massive," said neighbor Zach Colburn. Colburn told FOX...
fox4news.com
13-year-old boy reported missing in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Maximilian Van Wey was last seen on Friday morning on Wilkie Way in southwest Fort Worth. That’s near the school he attends – Wedgewood Middle School. He’s described as being 4 feet...
fox4news.com
Teen hit by car near middle school in White Settlement
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a car near Brewer Middle School in White Settlement. Police said it happened around lunchtime at the intersection of S. Cherry Lane and Gibbs Drive. The boy was riding on a min-motor bike...
fox4news.com
Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT
GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike. Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a...
fox4news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday. After a short chase, the driver lost control and...
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shoe store owner's numerous security measures confound burglars
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth store owner released surveillance video of three masked burglars grabbing, throwing and bagging up boxes of high end Nikes, Yeezys and other expensive sneakers. Or at least that is what they thought. Chad Steward, the owner of Laced Connection, says when he opened...
fox4news.com
Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large
DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
fox4news.com
Man killed in road rage shooting in Garland laid to rest
Family and friends gathered for the funeral of a man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Garland. Police are still looking for the gunman.
fox4news.com
Missing mother found dead in Oak Cliff
Police are trying to piece together how a missing Dallas woman died. Alyssa Thomas was reported missing earlier this month. Her longtime friend found her body in the brush behind a vacant lot.
fox4news.com
2 Dallas police officers hospitalized after patrol vehicle struck
DALLAS - Dallas police said two of their officers were treated at a hospital after their patrol vehicle was struck while they were assisting a stalled vehicle early Sunday morning. This happened at about 2:15 a.m., when officers pulled up behind a stalled car in the southbound lanes on Dallas...
fox4news.com
North Texas NICU babies get dressed up for first Halloween
A number of North Texas hospitals dressed up some of their littlest patients for Halloween. Cook Children's dressed up a number of its NICU babies for the special occasion. Children's Medical Center in Dallas posted a video of some of its NICU babies in a wide range of costumes as well.
fox4news.com
Teen shot 14-year-old with AR-15 style rifle in dispute over girl, police say
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - A 17-year-old has been arrested after White Settlement police said he shot a 14-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle during a dispute over a girl last weekend. The shooting reportedly happened just before midnight on Saturday, October 22, in the 100 block of Ralph Street in...
fox4news.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in early morning crash on Dallas freeway
DALLAS - A pedestrian was killed after being struck while on LBJ Freeway early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway, near Webb Chapel Road. Dallas police said their preliminary investigation found that a female was in the far-left lane, when...
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD gets $7.6M for electric school buses
DALLAS - Dallas ISD is getting 25 electric school buses as part of a national clean bus program. Dallas is among 13 school districts in the state of Texas to receive the first round of funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law. The district received $7.6 million to purchase the buses.
fox4news.com
Search underway for Seagoville prison inmate who disappeared
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - The search is on for an inmate who disappeared from a Dallas County prison. 31-year-old Salvador Gallegos went missing from the satellite camp next to the federal prison in Seagoville on Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The prison system considers Gallegos a "walkaway." Gallegos...
fox4news.com
Dallas Firefighter's Museum holds fundraising festival for improvements
DALLAS - The Dallas Firefighters Museum has decades of memories, including classic fire vehicles on display, photos of firefighters battling blazes, and more. To the men and women who have fought fires, like Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Jeff Francis, the job is a calling. "God put me in this job. I’m...
fox4news.com
Multi-vehicle crash along I-35 leaves 1 person dead, at least 2 others hurt
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said a multi-vehicle crash along I-35 southbound left one person dead and at least two others hurt early Sunday morning. Several southbound lanes near Harry Hines Boulevard were shut down at about 3 a.m., causing heavy backup. Deputies said at least five vehicles...
fox4news.com
At least 1 killed in fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers
One person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. It has caused major traffic delays in the area and could continue to do so all morning.
