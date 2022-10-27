Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest man in February murder of 26-year-old woman
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they made an arrest last week in the homicide of a 26-year-woman. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39, of San José, was taken into custody for the Feb. 24 murder of Areli Trujillo. Trujillo was found unresponsive when officers arrived at the home on...
KTVU FOX 2
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
KTVU FOX 2
3 rescued after car lands on its roof in Castro Valley, officials say
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire officials said they rescued three people from an overturned car early Saturday. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Mattox Road and Foothill Boulevard in Castro Valley, officials said in a tweet. The car had landed on its roof, officials said, and they...
KTVU FOX 2
Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retires
SAN JOSE, Calif. - As expected, embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired on Halloween after nearly a half-century in law enforcement and as she awaits a verdict in a civil trial against her. Undersheriff Ken Binder is now the acting sheriff until a new one is elected or...
KTVU FOX 2
Prosecutors outline case in Oakland murder-for-hire plot of beloved dentist
OAKLAND, Calif. - The elderly boyfriend who was arrested for his involvement in the murder-for-hire of his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Lili Xu, was set to receive at least $1 million after she died, according to Alameda County prosecutors. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly planning the...
KTVU FOX 2
Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations
A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need. LaMonica Peters reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Prescription Drug Takeback with San Bruno Police
The Drug Enforcement Agency asked Americans nationwide on Saturday, to turn in any leftover prescription drugs, so they can be safely discarded. Law enforcement agencies here in the Bay Area and across the country took part. San Bruno Police Detective Oliver Reich appeared on KTVU's "Mornings on 2" to discuss the importance of the event.
KTVU FOX 2
Castro tries to get its Halloween back post-COVID
SAN FRANCISCO - Halloween in San Francisco's Castro District is a long-standing tradition. And many people said they are excited to be back after the pandemic disrupted the festivities. Halloween in the Castro tried to get its groove back: It was the return of revelers who went on hiatus when...
KTVU FOX 2
Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
KTVU FOX 2
November rain: Bay Area gets hit with wet weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - Shortly after the trick-or-treating ended, the Bay Area was hit with some wet weather as the first day of November brought drizzle, rain and cool temps. The National Weather Service advised that people might want to pack an umbrella or jacket before leaving the house on Tuesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Ethics complaint filed against Oakland city councilmember running for mayor
OAKLAND, Calif. - A former staffer of Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao claims her previous boss required employees to work on her mayoral campaign, while on city time. LeAna Powell, who had worked for Thao less than 90 days, first spoke with the Oakland Public Ethics Commission about perceived violations in June. She said she was fired after she refused to work on the campaign, a claim Thao’s campaign denies.
KTVU FOX 2
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker to face attempted murder charge
SAN FRANCISCO - The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer is expected to be formally charged early next week. Although he’s accused of attacking the spouse of a high-ranking federal official, the initial charges will be filed by San Francisco’s District Attorney’s office.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Nancy Pelosi breaks silence following violent attack on her husband
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of The House broke her silence after a man broke- in to her San Francisco home on Friday and attacked her husband with a hammer. "A violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband...
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Pelosi attacker wanted to take House Speaker hostage, 'break her kneecaps'
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect who allegedly attacked 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into his San Francisco home intended to hold his wife House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and "break her kneecaps," according to an FBI affidavit. On Monday, federal prosecutors charged David DePape, 42, with influencing,...
KTVU FOX 2
Lottery madness: Wednesday jackpot jumps to over $1 billion
SAN JOSE, Calif. - There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars. People across the Bay Area took their chance, and...
KTVU FOX 2
Attack on Paul Pelosi will play role in midterm election: expert
OAKLAND, Calif. - California is just days away from the midterm elections and voting centers opened this weekend in many counties across the state. Voters came out to Oakland Technical High School, one of more than two dozen spots in Oakland where people can cast their ballots for the upcoming midterm elections.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk tweets then deletes anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweeted and then deleted an anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Musk tweeted a link to an article full of unfounded claims about Paul Pelosi. Musk tweeted out the...
