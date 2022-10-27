ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest man in February murder of 26-year-old woman

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they made an arrest last week in the homicide of a 26-year-woman. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39, of San José, was taken into custody for the Feb. 24 murder of Areli Trujillo. Trujillo was found unresponsive when officers arrived at the home on...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retires

SAN JOSE, Calif. - As expected, embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired on Halloween after nearly a half-century in law enforcement and as she awaits a verdict in a civil trial against her. Undersheriff Ken Binder is now the acting sheriff until a new one is elected or...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations

A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need. LaMonica Peters reports.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Prescription Drug Takeback with San Bruno Police

The Drug Enforcement Agency asked Americans nationwide on Saturday, to turn in any leftover prescription drugs, so they can be safely discarded. Law enforcement agencies here in the Bay Area and across the country took part. San Bruno Police Detective Oliver Reich appeared on KTVU's "Mornings on 2" to discuss the importance of the event.
SAN BRUNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Castro tries to get its Halloween back post-COVID

SAN FRANCISCO - Halloween in San Francisco's Castro District is a long-standing tradition. And many people said they are excited to be back after the pandemic disrupted the festivities. Halloween in the Castro tried to get its groove back: It was the return of revelers who went on hiatus when...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

November rain: Bay Area gets hit with wet weather

OAKLAND, Calif. - Shortly after the trick-or-treating ended, the Bay Area was hit with some wet weather as the first day of November brought drizzle, rain and cool temps. The National Weather Service advised that people might want to pack an umbrella or jacket before leaving the house on Tuesday.
KTVU FOX 2

Ethics complaint filed against Oakland city councilmember running for mayor

OAKLAND, Calif. - A former staffer of Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao claims her previous boss required employees to work on her mayoral campaign, while on city time. LeAna Powell, who had worked for Thao less than 90 days, first spoke with the Oakland Public Ethics Commission about perceived violations in June. She said she was fired after she refused to work on the campaign, a claim Thao’s campaign denies.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker to face attempted murder charge

SAN FRANCISCO - The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer is expected to be formally charged early next week. Although he’s accused of attacking the spouse of a high-ranking federal official, the initial charges will be filed by San Francisco’s District Attorney’s office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lottery madness: Wednesday jackpot jumps to over $1 billion

SAN JOSE, Calif. - There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars. People across the Bay Area took their chance, and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Attack on Paul Pelosi will play role in midterm election: expert

OAKLAND, Calif. - California is just days away from the midterm elections and voting centers opened this weekend in many counties across the state. Voters came out to Oakland Technical High School, one of more than two dozen spots in Oakland where people can cast their ballots for the upcoming midterm elections.
CALIFORNIA STATE

