State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Will PSU HC James Franklin Make a QB Change?

Many Penn State fans have gone through the 2022 football season not expecting coach James Franklin to make a QB change for any reason other than an injury to starter Sean Clifford. Many Penn State fans also want Drew Allar to be the starter, and that number might have increased...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The Penn State Daily Notebook- November 1

Update (9:19 AM)- **Very interesting offer last night by Penn State as they extend one to a player in the Class of 2023. Defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis (6’4″, 290-pounds), who attends Iowa Western Community College received an offer on Monday from Penn State. Jamison-Travis holds offers from Georgia Southern, Marshall, Central Michigan, Charlotte, UAB, Washington State, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State and Nebraska.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: Kaytron Allen Puts Penn State Back Ahead

It’s a good one in Happy Valley. Penn State grabbed the lead, 21-16 with 9:26 left in the game on this 1-yard run by freshman Kaytron Allen. Ohio State retook the lead 35 seconds later on a 41-yard run by TreVeyon Henderson. Buckle up, Penn State fans.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Takeaways from Penn State’s Loss to Ohio State

Penn State had opportunities in Saturday’s 44-31 loss to Ohio State. Penn State outgained its opponent, 482-452, won the time of possession and was better on third down. But losing the turnover battle 4-0 is one of the key reasons why Penn State lost Saturday. CLIFFORD CAME UP SHORT.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games

Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
nittanysportsnow.com

The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 1: So Close, Yet So Far Away

Welcome to the first episode of the brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Penn State’s soul-crushing loss to Ohio State Saturday and the impact it will have...
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Men’s Hockey Sweeps Wisconsin, Now 8-0-0

A day after Penn State men’s hockey beat Wisconsin to improve to 7-0-0 for the first time in school history, the Nittany Lions kept the beat going by completing a sweep of Wisconsin in Madison. The Lions fought for a 2-1 win in Friday’s opener and had an easier...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

