ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Power Restored to Nearly All Customers Affected in Washoe County

NV Energy reports nearly 3,000 customers were temporarily without power across Washoe County early Monday morning. The outage was reported just after 5 a.m. on Monday. The biggest outage was reported in the 89508 zip code in the Cold Springs, Lemmon & Golden Valleys areas. The cause remains under investigation.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

BLM completes EA for Gerlach geothermal project

The Black Rock Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management has completed the final Environmental Assessment analyzing the impacts of the Gerlach Geothermal Exploration Project in Washoe County proposed by Ormat Nevada Inc. The geothermal project is less than a mile northwest of Gerlach. The town of about 100...
GERLACH, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local law enforcement agencies hosting community forum Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Representatives from seven local law enforcement agencies will be gathering for a public forum this week. The public can attend the event happening this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the new Hug High School. Attendees are asked to RSVP on Facebook. These agencies...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation

Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats host canvass kickoff to encourage early voting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We have nine more days,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland as she addressed Washoe County voters during a visit to the Nevada Democratic Victory office on Sunday afternoon to encourage early voting. Haaland joined Nevada’s Governor, Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron...
NEVADA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 44 blocked after big rig rollover

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 44 is blocked in Lassen County after a big rig rolled over Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans. Caltrans District 2 said the rollover happened about three miles west of Highway 36. The rollover was reported at 3:15 p.m. There is no estimated time that the...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy