2news.com
Power Restored to Nearly All Customers Affected in Washoe County
NV Energy reports nearly 3,000 customers were temporarily without power across Washoe County early Monday morning. The outage was reported just after 5 a.m. on Monday. The biggest outage was reported in the 89508 zip code in the Cold Springs, Lemmon & Golden Valleys areas. The cause remains under investigation.
Poll worker security a concern in Nevada ahead of 2022 Midterm Election
As the Midterm Election approaches, so do concerns about poll workers' security as they process your vote. Counties in Nevada have increased security measures at tabulation sites and polling places.
Elko Daily Free Press
BLM completes EA for Gerlach geothermal project
The Black Rock Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management has completed the final Environmental Assessment analyzing the impacts of the Gerlach Geothermal Exploration Project in Washoe County proposed by Ormat Nevada Inc. The geothermal project is less than a mile northwest of Gerlach. The town of about 100...
KOLO TV Reno
Local law enforcement agencies hosting community forum Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Representatives from seven local law enforcement agencies will be gathering for a public forum this week. The public can attend the event happening this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the new Hug High School. Attendees are asked to RSVP on Facebook. These agencies...
mynews4.com
Suspect in custody after heavy police activity in Sun Valley Sunday morning
A suspect is in custody after a heavy police response in the area of Pit Lane and West 6th Ave. in Sun Valley Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. The scene has been cleared and there is no danger to the public. Original story:. There is a heavy...
2news.com
Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation
Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats host canvass kickoff to encourage early voting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We have nine more days,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland as she addressed Washoe County voters during a visit to the Nevada Democratic Victory office on Sunday afternoon to encourage early voting. Haaland joined Nevada’s Governor, Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 44 blocked after big rig rollover
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 44 is blocked in Lassen County after a big rig rolled over Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans. Caltrans District 2 said the rollover happened about three miles west of Highway 36. The rollover was reported at 3:15 p.m. There is no estimated time that the...
Republican plans to mass challenge voter registrations fall flat in Nevada
Loosely organized plans to challenge registrations en masse failed in Washoe County, a swing county that Democratic President Joe Biden won by 4.5 points in 2020. The post Republican plans to mass challenge voter registrations fall flat in Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
