Clearwater, FL

Art Tist
4d ago

Another Racist hate crime going untouched. Just like the Christmas Parade killer… Should have been a hate crime!

TONY WOODS
5d ago

GLOCK GLOCK, Who's there, second amendment concealed carry..!!😎😎👍

Amanda Johnson
5d ago

call it what it is, a racially motivated hate crime!!

wild941.com

Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County

Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys

One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
TAMPA, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Armed bystander uses gun to save pregnant woman from ‘brutal’ attack

An armed bystander used his firearm to stop a “brutal” attack against a pregnant woman near a Publix supermarket in Florida on Saturday, Florida deputies said. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Miami Herald, the pregnant victim told Pinellas County deputies that her boyfriend attacked her just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Largo grocery store’s parking lot.
LARGO, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Port Richey woman wanted for felony retail theft arrested

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Port Richey woman that was featured last week for being wanted in connection to a felony retail theft was arrested Thursday morning. According to a Police affidavit, 44-year-old Carolyn Hair was reportedly observed selecting multiple clothing items and placing them in a shopping cart. Store employees also watched her remove clothing with sale tags and placing the items on her.
PORT RICHEY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed walking on Zephyrhills roadway

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLA - A 73-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in Zephyrhills. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 12:15 a.m. the man was walking in the right turn lane of State Road 581, when a car headed north in that lane failed to notice the man and struck him. The driver was approaching Chancey Road. The pedestrian, from Zephyrhills, died at the scene of the crash and the driver was not injured.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
