WFPD chase stolen vehicle, driver arrested on 8 charges

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after leading police on a chase in a vehicle and on foot.

Eric Alexander Ramirez Wichita County Jail mugshot

The Wichita Falls Police Department said Wednesday, October 26, around 10:30 p.m., officers saw a man commit a traffic violation on Old Iowa Park Road and North Broadway.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove off.

Officers said they gave chase and pursued him until the driver hit a curb and crashed at the intersection of Airport Road and Central Freeway.

The driver got out and then tried to flee on foot.

Police chased and tased him, then took him into custody.

The man was identified as Eric Ramirez, who had six outstanding warrants. Police found he had also stolen the vehicle he was driving.

He is charged with evading arrest and theft of the vehicle. Ramirez’s bonds for the eight charges total $76,852.

