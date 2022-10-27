Read full article on original website
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Biden Warns Big Oil Over 'Outrageous' Profits: 'If They Don't Pass It, They're Going To Pay...'
President Joe Biden on Monday lambasted energy companies, saying that they had a responsibility to act beyond the interests of their executives and shareholders with the "historic" profits made from the recent surge in oil prices. What Happened: Biden said oil companies have a responsibility to act in the interest...
eenews.net
Utility studies coal-to-nuclear conversion for climate fix
The West is going nuclear. A Bill Gates-backed developer and one of the largest utilities in the Western United States announced Thursday they were launching a study to determine if up to five coal plants could be equipped with advanced nuclear reactors. The move further cemented the relationship between TerraPower,...
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Is Natural Gas Really Any Better Than Coal?
Implementing clean energy is one of the main strategies for fighting the climate crisis. It’s important that we have all of the information so that we can support green initiatives. Simply understanding how natural gas is different from coal can go a long way. Article continues below advertisement. What’s...
Florida Republicans Urge Congressional Leaders to Keep Wind Turbines Out of the Eastern Gulf
This week, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., led a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. to prohibit energy exploration and development east of the Military Mission Line in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
Schumer Faces Growing Pressure To Get Cannabis Banking Reform Through The Senate
Equity cannabis licensees and applicants from New York and New Jersey are urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to get the United States get the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act passed in the Senate. A total of 40 signatories joined that call to demand the Senate pass...
Metro News
House Speaker wants to revisit proposals meant to bolster early-grade classrooms
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw doesn’t want to stand still on West Virginia’s education performance. West Virginia’s results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress were well below the national average and amounted to the state’s lowest performance ever. West Virginia’s rank was right at the bottom...
Election forecasters shift more House races in favor of Republicans one week before midterm elections
The Cook Political Report shifted ten congressional races in favor of the Republican candidates, just seven days before the upcoming midterm elections.
Eversource CEO asks Biden to take emergency action on New England natural gas supply
“I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of this region.”. The head of Eversource is sounding the alarm to President Biden, urgently requesting that he use emergency powers to ensure New England residents will have enough fuel to stay warm and avoid blackouts this winter.
gcaptain.com
Industry Group Calls on Congress to Close Loophole in Offshore Energy Labor Law
An association representing the offshore marine transportation service industry is accusing the developer of the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm of taking advantage of a loophole in U.S. law to use a foreign tugboat and mariners for offshore wind work when American vessels were available. The Offshore Marine...
eenews.net
Energy prices threaten Mass. offshore wind project
A Massachusetts offshore wind farm says it may not be viable without changes to a power contract with the state, citing escalating global energy costs and a supply chain crisis that could chill the fledgling market as it prepares to raise turbines in the U.S. Avangrid Renewables said its proposed...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California requires utilities to develop and post hourly retail electric rates
Enphase to open several U.S. manufacturing lines The solar inverter provider’s announcement was made amid a Q3 earnings call with record revenues reported. People on the move: BayWa r.e., Empower Energies, Sophos Harbert, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. California requires utilities...
ccjdigital.com
Hydrogen partnerships springing up across the U.S. could accelerate fuel cell adoption
Fueled by billions of dollars in federal funding, hydrogen coalition groups across the U.S. are gaining steam as they aim to help facilitate production of the fuel that’s been mostly confined to California, where fuel cell trucks and cars offer a zero-emission alternative to all-electric. According to the Department...
globalspec.com
New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators
Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
Metro News
Electric school bus testing moves north
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County Schools will begin a six-week test program with an electric school bus Wednesday. The testing will be with the BEAST, a Battery Electric Assisted Student Transportation manufactured by the GreenPower. GreenPower Vice President for Business Development Mark Nestlen said the technology has been vastly...
freightwaves.com
Over 300 trade groups press White House to avoid potential rail strike
Over 300 national- and state-level trade associations are pressing President Joe Biden to work with railroad unions and their employers to ratify all outstanding tentative labor agreements in order to prevent “a rail shutdown [that] would have a significant impact on the U.S. economy and lead to further inflationary pressure.”
Metro News
Historically bad test scores highlight the need for focus on West Virginia education policy
Amy Nichole Grady was named the Senate’s new Education Committee chairwoman under the premise that the fourth grade teacher would renew an emphasis on the state’s public schools. Given West Virginia’s historically-low performance on the most recent national assessment of reading and mathematics, that’s a reasonable priority.
pgjonline.com
Higher LNG Exports May Turbocharge US Energy Transition
LITTLETON, Colorado (Reuters) - Sales of U.S. "freedom gas" are on track to smash volume and earnings records in 2022, but the stellar short-term gains for exporters may have long-term consequences for the entire U.S. energy sector due to the resulting higher natural gas prices. Total U.S. LNG exports jumped...
