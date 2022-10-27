ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eenews.net

Utility studies coal-to-nuclear conversion for climate fix

The West is going nuclear. A Bill Gates-backed developer and one of the largest utilities in the Western United States announced Thursday they were launching a study to determine if up to five coal plants could be equipped with advanced nuclear reactors. The move further cemented the relationship between TerraPower,...
WYOMING STATE
GreenMatters

Is Natural Gas Really Any Better Than Coal?

Implementing clean energy is one of the main strategies for fighting the climate crisis. It’s important that we have all of the information so that we can support green initiatives. Simply understanding how natural gas is different from coal can go a long way. Article continues below advertisement. What’s...
FloridaDaily

Florida Republicans Urge Congressional Leaders to Keep Wind Turbines Out of the Eastern Gulf

This week, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., led a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. to prohibit energy exploration and development east of the Military Mission Line in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
FLORIDA STATE
Boston

Eversource CEO asks Biden to take emergency action on New England natural gas supply

“I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of this region.”. The head of Eversource is sounding the alarm to President Biden, urgently requesting that he use emergency powers to ensure New England residents will have enough fuel to stay warm and avoid blackouts this winter.
eenews.net

Energy prices threaten Mass. offshore wind project

A Massachusetts offshore wind farm says it may not be viable without changes to a power contract with the state, citing escalating global energy costs and a supply chain crisis that could chill the fledgling market as it prepares to raise turbines in the U.S. Avangrid Renewables said its proposed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
globalspec.com

New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
Metro News

Electric school bus testing moves north

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County Schools will begin a six-week test program with an electric school bus Wednesday. The testing will be with the BEAST, a Battery Electric Assisted Student Transportation manufactured by the GreenPower. GreenPower Vice President for Business Development Mark Nestlen said the technology has been vastly...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
freightwaves.com

Over 300 trade groups press White House to avoid potential rail strike

Over 300 national- and state-level trade associations are pressing President Joe Biden to work with railroad unions and their employers to ratify all outstanding tentative labor agreements in order to prevent “a rail shutdown [that] would have a significant impact on the U.S. economy and lead to further inflationary pressure.”
pgjonline.com

Higher LNG Exports May Turbocharge US Energy Transition

LITTLETON, Colorado (Reuters) - Sales of U.S. "freedom gas" are on track to smash volume and earnings records in 2022, but the stellar short-term gains for exporters may have long-term consequences for the entire U.S. energy sector due to the resulting higher natural gas prices. Total U.S. LNG exports jumped...
COLORADO STATE

