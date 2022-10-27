Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Enjoy an elevated SLC dining experience with genuine flavors of Mexico
(Good Things Utah) Those residing in Utah are lucky to have such a large scope of delicious cuisine options to discover. For foodies with a desire for the best in Mexican dining, there are even more establishments to choose from in Salt Lake City. Of these delicious Latin-infused destinations for...
ABC 4
Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through
SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
ABC 4
GTU Hosts face Off In A Pumpkin Painting Contest
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Instead of carving pumpkins this year, paint them! The hosts of GTU along with announcer Ro Malaga paint their own pumpkins and show off their crafty side. Ro Malaga won the contest with a pumpkin that said, “I LOVE GTU!”
osoblanco.org
Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained
Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
Where to find top-rated memory care and assisted living here in Utah
(Good Things Utah) Finding the right senior care center for us or our loved ones can take time. Considering an individual’s current condition, lifestyle, and interests can all play a huge part in making the decision. One of the biggest factors to consider is whether or not a person will need additional memory care. Here […]
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
Costa Vida and Cafe Rio: which is best?
Is Cafe Rio better than Costa Vida? Best Mexican food in Utah
ABC 4
Get creepy crawlies for your next event
TAYLORSVILLE, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Snakes, spiders and more. Cary Drage, owner and president of Creature Encounters, a corporation that educates on reptiles and arachnids, talked about the importance of understanding and respecting animals rather than being afraid. With the hosts holding snakes and spiders, Drage encourages the...
ABC 4
Laugh with well-known speakers at a local Christmas event near you
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ring in the Christmas spirit through fun, laughter, and inspirational holiday messages. Three powerhouses in the world of religion and public speaking, Hank Smith, John Bytheway, and Meg Johnson joined forces in this year’s “Laughing All The Way” Holiday Tour.
kjzz.com
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
Wasatch Plants: Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah — Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.) is an evergreen shrub native to Utah. The plant produces two crops of leaves each year; the spring leaves replace the […]
ABC 4
Say “I do” to a beautiful ring from a family owned business
PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to getting married, finding the perfect ring is the first step. Karanda Heimuli and Heather Herrick joined us on the GTU Wedding Show with some sparkly jewelry. Located in the heart of Provo, Wilson Diamonds is a family-owned jeweler that...
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
ABC 4
A costume party for a cause
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) A costume party is being held fundraising for a child with Down Syndrome diagnosed with leukemia. Her name is Nova Boots, and she’s a fighter. Hyland Harper and Lacy Nielsen talked about this fundraiser. As a chance to come together...
eastidahonews.com
Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
ksl.com
Popular downtown Salt Lake grocery store abruptly closes, citing lack of traffic
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular downtown grocery store has closed, citing low customer volume and other issues since opening in early 2020. Lee's Market at 4th West, located at 255 N. 400 West, permanently closed over the weekend. Signs now plaster the outside of the building directing customers to the company's North Salt Lake location.
subletteexaminer.com
Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack
SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak
A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
ksl.com
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
Comments / 1