Spanish Fork, UT

ABC 4

Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through

SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

GTU Hosts face Off In A Pumpkin Painting Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Instead of carving pumpkins this year, paint them! The hosts of GTU along with announcer Ro Malaga paint their own pumpkins and show off their crafty side. Ro Malaga won the contest with a pumpkin that said, “I LOVE GTU!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
osoblanco.org

Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained

Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Where to find top-rated memory care and assisted living here in Utah

(Good Things Utah) Finding the right senior care center for us or our loved ones can take time. Considering an individual’s current condition, lifestyle, and interests can all play a huge part in making the decision. One of the biggest factors to consider is whether or not a person will need additional memory care. Here […]
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Get creepy crawlies for your next event

TAYLORSVILLE, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Snakes, spiders and more. Cary Drage, owner and president of Creature Encounters, a corporation that educates on reptiles and arachnids, talked about the importance of understanding and respecting animals rather than being afraid. With the hosts holding snakes and spiders, Drage encourages the...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Laugh with well-known speakers at a local Christmas event near you

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ring in the Christmas spirit through fun, laughter, and inspirational holiday messages. Three powerhouses in the world of religion and public speaking, Hank Smith, John Bytheway, and Meg Johnson joined forces in this year’s “Laughing All The Way” Holiday Tour.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Locations announced for six temples in North, South America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Say “I do” to a beautiful ring from a family owned business

PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to getting married, finding the perfect ring is the first step. Karanda Heimuli and Heather Herrick joined us on the GTU Wedding Show with some sparkly jewelry. Located in the heart of Provo, Wilson Diamonds is a family-owned jeweler that...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

A costume party for a cause

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) A costume party is being held fundraising for a child with Down Syndrome diagnosed with leukemia. Her name is Nova Boots, and she’s a fighter. Hyland Harper and Lacy Nielsen talked about this fundraiser. As a chance to come together...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
PROVO, UT
subletteexaminer.com

Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak

A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
HEBER CITY, UT

