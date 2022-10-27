ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Tampa Jazz Club hosts matinee Chick Corea celebration concert on Sunday

By Ray Roa
 5 days ago
Chick Corea, who plays Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, Florida on August 17, 2018.
In the fallout of WUSF 89.7-FM’s decision to pull All Night Jazz off the air , I wondered what Chick Corea might have said about it all. The late jazz giant lived in Clearwater, passed at the age of 79 back in 2019 , and even played what's believed to be his last show ever
at Ruth Eckerd Hall. He frequently appeared on WUSF and was a champion of the local scene.

Since we can’t hear from Chick, we might as well honor his legacy with this Sunday, Oct. 30 matinee where a trio featuring pianist Dr. Zachary Bartholomew will play what the Tampa Jazz Club describes as “a wide sampling of the jazz master’s compositions from throughout his remarkable career.”

