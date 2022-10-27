Tampa Jazz Club hosts matinee Chick Corea celebration concert on Sunday
In the fallout of WUSF 89.7-FM’s decision to pull All Night Jazz off the air , I wondered what Chick Corea might have said about it all. The late jazz giant lived in Clearwater, passed at the age of 79 back in 2019 , and even played what's believed to be his last show ever at Ruth Eckerd Hall. He frequently appeared on WUSF and was a champion of the local scene.
Since we can’t hear from Chick, we might as well honor his legacy with this Sunday, Oct. 30 matinee where a trio featuring pianist Dr. Zachary Bartholomew will play what the Tampa Jazz Club describes as “a wide sampling of the jazz master’s compositions from throughout his remarkable career.”
Since we can’t hear from Chick, we might as well honor his legacy with this Sunday, Oct. 30 matinee where a trio featuring pianist Dr. Zachary Bartholomew will play what the Tampa Jazz Club describes as “a wide sampling of the jazz master’s compositions from throughout his remarkable career.”
Comments / 0