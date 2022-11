Clemson enters the season with a retooled backcourt devoid of the familiar faces of recent years. Chase Hunter will step into the spotlight as the Tigers’ premier guard, and his play will go a long way toward determining how good this team can be. The staff hopes it has a nice blend of experience and young talent on the perimeter to complement what should be one of the ACC’s better frontcourts.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO