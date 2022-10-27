Zucker (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game versus Seattle. Zucker suffered the injury during Monday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton and missed Tuesday's contest against Calgary and Friday's game against Vancouver as a result. He had just 17 points in 41 games last season, but he was off to a good start to the 2022-23 campaign before getting hurt, scoring a goal and six points in six contests. Before the injury, Zucker was on the second line with Evgeni Malkin. If Zucker doesn't play, Jeff Carter will likely be on the second line instead.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO