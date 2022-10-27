Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve
Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay in Washington's top six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Riding four-game point streak
Burns notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Burns extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Burns has two goals and two assists during the streak, bringing his point total for the year up to seven in nine games. The defenseman has added 34 shots on net, five blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Game-time decision Saturday
Zucker (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game versus Seattle. Zucker suffered the injury during Monday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton and missed Tuesday's contest against Calgary and Friday's game against Vancouver as a result. He had just 17 points in 41 games last season, but he was off to a good start to the 2022-23 campaign before getting hurt, scoring a goal and six points in six contests. Before the injury, Zucker was on the second line with Evgeni Malkin. If Zucker doesn't play, Jeff Carter will likely be on the second line instead.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out indefinitely
Oshie (lower body) is out indefinitely, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie was hurt in the first period of Saturday's game against Nashville. A timetable for his return is unclear at the moment. Oshie has two goals and five points through nine games this season.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops
Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Needs further testing
Poyer will undergo an MRI on his elbow and get results Tuesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Poyer said the injury "felt like a pop" in his elbow, but he's remaining positive regarding his outlook, Capaccio also notes. The veteran safety left Sunday's win over the Packers early and was unable to return. Once the MRI results are in, a clearer picture of the amount of time he'll miss, if any, should be available.
