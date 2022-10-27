ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Brian Kelly, long respected by Nick Saban, has talent to win at LSU

Eyes rolled from Decatur to Dothan whenever Notre Dame entered the College Football Playoff discussion under Brian Kelly. Alabama fans witnessed the 42-14 beatdown the Tide gave the Irish in the BCS national championship game following the 2012 season, and a 30-3 blowout to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl six years later validated those doubts.
Alabama opens as healthy favorite at LSU

A night game in Baton Rouge is always a test but Vegas isn’t doubting Alabama. The Crimson Tide opened as two-score favorites when the lines opened Sunday on VegasInsider. The consensus line is 12.5 points, but Alabama’s favored by as many as 17 points at BetMGM. Caesars has the number at 14.5 points.
How Alabama compares to LSU

It’s officially Alabama-LSU week after both got a Saturday away from competition. Once one of the nation’s biggest games annually, this rivalry hasn’t brought quite the same pregame hype since the 2019 meeting in Tuscaloosa. After the Tigers ended a long losing streak that day in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s been the heavy favorite in 2020 and 2021. A blowout in Baton Rouge came in 2020 before LSU went toe-to-toe as an underdog last year.
What Saban said about LSU, injuries and discipline

It’s Nick Saban’s 71st birthday and he’s celebrating with a noon news conference with local reporters. We’ll have all the updates once he arrives around noon as he previews the 6 p.m. CT Saturday trip to LSU. Refresh the page for the latest. -- They had...
Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal

Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
Eddie Jackson joins Alabama’s lineup of NFL team captains

Chicago safety Eddie Jackson played with a “C” on his uniform for the first time this season on Sunday in the Bears’ 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The former Alabama standout got elevated into a team-captain position for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after the Bears traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.
BJCC agrees to fund Birmingham amphitheater, moving plan closer to goal

A planned $50 million Birmingham amphitheater got another piece of its funding put in place this week, according to BJCC officials. The BJCC board of directors met on Monday and voted to approve a funding agreement between the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority to support the construction of a new outdoor amphitheater in North Birmingham that will anchor the $300 million Star at Uptown development on the former campus of the shuttered Carraway Methodist Medical Center.
