Brian Kelly, long respected by Nick Saban, has talent to win at LSU
Eyes rolled from Decatur to Dothan whenever Notre Dame entered the College Football Playoff discussion under Brian Kelly. Alabama fans witnessed the 42-14 beatdown the Tide gave the Irish in the BCS national championship game following the 2012 season, and a 30-3 blowout to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl six years later validated those doubts.
Alabama opens as healthy favorite at LSU
A night game in Baton Rouge is always a test but Vegas isn’t doubting Alabama. The Crimson Tide opened as two-score favorites when the lines opened Sunday on VegasInsider. The consensus line is 12.5 points, but Alabama’s favored by as many as 17 points at BetMGM. Caesars has the number at 14.5 points.
How Alabama compares to LSU
It’s officially Alabama-LSU week after both got a Saturday away from competition. Once one of the nation’s biggest games annually, this rivalry hasn’t brought quite the same pregame hype since the 2019 meeting in Tuscaloosa. After the Tigers ended a long losing streak that day in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s been the heavy favorite in 2020 and 2021. A blowout in Baton Rouge came in 2020 before LSU went toe-to-toe as an underdog last year.
Kickoff time, television announced for Alabama-Ole Miss game
Alabama will face Ole Miss on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The trip to Oxford will be the Tide’s first since 2020, when several records were broken by the end of a frantic, 63-48 win for Alabama in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. That was...
What Saban said about LSU, injuries and discipline
It’s Nick Saban’s 71st birthday and he’s celebrating with a noon news conference with local reporters. We’ll have all the updates once he arrives around noon as he previews the 6 p.m. CT Saturday trip to LSU. Refresh the page for the latest. -- They had...
Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal
Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
Here are 5 Birmingham-area high school games to watch for AHSAA playoff Week 1
Here are five games to watch in the Birmingham area for Week 1 of the Alabama High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The complete schedule follows. CLASS 7A: HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (7-3) AT FLORENCE (8-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Braly Municipal Stadium, Florence. Last week: No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville had an open date...
Eddie Jackson joins Alabama’s lineup of NFL team captains
Chicago safety Eddie Jackson played with a “C” on his uniform for the first time this season on Sunday in the Bears’ 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The former Alabama standout got elevated into a team-captain position for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after the Bears traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.
AL.com Power 25: Hoover still No. 1 in football rankings, Hueytown makes big jump
Hoover maintained the top spot in the AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings this week with the playoff set to begin Friday. The Bucs received 99 of a possible 100 first-place votes. They finished the regular season on a nine-game win streak and will host Bob Jones in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday.
Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as Stanford student, reportedly lived in dorm for 10 months
A Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as a Stanford University student for 10 months, living at several college dorms while harassing female students, according to media reports. William Curry, a 2021 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, was removed from Stanford last week after it was revealed he lived...
Birmingham woman flying high (to Portugal!) after competing on ‘The Price Is Right’
Korliss Datcher radiated excitement during her Tuesday appearance on “The Price Is Right,” and who could blame her?. The Birmingham woman won a trip to Portugal -- a prize worth more than $9,000 -- on the Nov. 1 episode of the CBS game show. Datcher, an athletic director...
Birmingham woman set to ‘Come on down!” on ‘The Price is Right’
Korliss Datcher of Birmingham can teach psychology, coach athletics and offer tips for maximum enjoyment at Disney parks. But can she correctly guess the prices of merchandise (perhaps a car, a refrigerator or a set of living room furniture) and win prizes on TV?. Fans of “The Price Is Right”...
Time change this weekend: Get ready to ‘fall back’ 1 hour as daylight saving time ends
Get ready to “fall back” this weekend. Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. For most people, this means adjusting your clocks back one hour before you got to bed on Saturday, Nov. 5 though most modern appliances and phones handle the task for you.
Birmingham CrossPlex to get family center with skating rink, jump park, arcade in 2024, Woodfin says
A family entertainment center complete with a skating rink, jump park, bowling lanes and other amenities is coming to the Birmingham CrossPlex, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Monday night. “I‘m excited to announce the construction of a new family fun center on the Birmingham CrossPlex property,” Woodfin tweeted. “This facility is...
$50 million Carraway amphitheater is ‘going to transform’ Birmingham’s Northside, Norwood residents say
For James Clark, the plan for an amphitheater on the former Carraway Hospital site in Norwood has been four years in the making. Clark was Norwood neighborhood president when developers pitched the proposal for an amphitheater and multi-family housing on the site. But the plan was eventually nixed by the...
Birmingham man dies 8 days after parking lot shooting at Woodlawn Chevron
A man shot at a Woodlawn gas station more than a week ago has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcello Hopson of Birmingham. He was 43. The gunfire rang out at 10:06 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Hopson was in a vehicle at the...
BJCC agrees to fund Birmingham amphitheater, moving plan closer to goal
A planned $50 million Birmingham amphitheater got another piece of its funding put in place this week, according to BJCC officials. The BJCC board of directors met on Monday and voted to approve a funding agreement between the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority to support the construction of a new outdoor amphitheater in North Birmingham that will anchor the $300 million Star at Uptown development on the former campus of the shuttered Carraway Methodist Medical Center.
3 killed in separate Jefferson County traffic crashes on Friday, including 2 pedestrians
Three people were killed in traffic crashes in Jefferson County on Friday, including two pedestrians who were struck in separate incidents. The first wreck happened at 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Woodard Road in Midfield. Authorities said 39-year-old Dominique Ledre Monroe was on a public road when he was hit.
Dispute over woman leads to shots fired on I-59/20; 1 injured, 1 jailed
A shooting on Interstate 59/20 in Tuscaloosa left one man injured and another in jail. Authorities said the two men knew each other, and the shooting apparently stemmed from a dispute over a woman. Tuscaloosa police responded at 7:30 a.m. Monday to the interstate between mile markers 73 and 72,...
Man found alive under rubble of Birmingham house being demolished
A man was rescued from the rubble of a house being demolished in Birmingham Monday morning. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was called to the 200 block of 54th Street North, said Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. A work crew was in the process of demolishing the house that had previously...
