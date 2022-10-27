ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Man shot, later dies in Visalia hospital

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers responded to a shooting in the afternoon of October 31 where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Visalia Police Department. At around 3:14 P.M., the police received a call about a shooting that happened near North Encina Street in Visalia. Upon arrival, officers located the victim […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced in murder at Fresno’s Campus Pointe

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to prison time for a deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in 2021, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Wednesday, officials said Ricardo Resendez, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced by a judge to 10 years in prison as […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
FRESNO, CA
thegrowlingwolverine.org

The Disappearance of the Merced Family

The case of the four family members who were kidnapped and killed finally has the two suspects under arrest. The suspects are two brothers— one of them is suspected of murder, while the other is suspected of being an accessory. According to the Merced police, the family was found...
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Feds Charge Three Fresno Men in Treasury Checks Scam

Three Fresno men are accused of a scam in which nearly 300 counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks worth more than $500,000 were cashed. An eight-count federal indictment charged Jeffrey Michalk, 43; Steve Gomez, 40; and Michael Dugan, 48, of conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release Thursday morning.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect arrested in Merced cold case homicide, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a motel in 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. On Thursday, officials announced that 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo was arrested for his involvement in the homicide of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera. On December 1, 2017, officers […]
MERCED, CA

