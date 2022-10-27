Read full article on original website
Case With Two of Fresno’s Dumbest Criminals Concludes With 5-Year Prison Sentence
What could go wrong with planning a drug trafficking conspiracy over a Fresno County Jail telephone?. Well, if you are brothers Isaiah Garcia, 20, and Mario Garcia, 27, plenty did go wrong and now both will do time in federal prison. Mario received a 12-and-a-half-year sentence on Oct. 11, and...
Man arrested after kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he forced his way inside of a home and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend on Monday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Herndon and Sunnyside avenues for a report of a kidnapping When officers arrived, they […]
2 inmates suspected of fentanyl overdose at Tulare County jail, 3 nurses hospitalized for exposure
A suspected fentanyl overdose sent two inmates and three nurses to the hospital in Tulare County.
Man shot, later dies in Visalia hospital
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers responded to a shooting in the afternoon of October 31 where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Visalia Police Department. At around 3:14 P.M., the police received a call about a shooting that happened near North Encina Street in Visalia. Upon arrival, officers located the victim […]
1 arrested after vehicle stop leads to gun found, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man is under arrest after he was found with a loaded gun during a vehicle stop early Sunday morning, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say Isais Vasquez, 21, was on parole when he was found with a loaded handgun around 2:00 a.m. inside a vehicle stopped in […]
Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner sentenced to 45 years to life
On Thursday, Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
‘We have not held him accountable,’ says Fresno’s police chief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details are emerging about a crime that took place Wednesday morning at the Ford Lithia dealership in Fresno. Police identified the suspect in the stabbing as 36-year-old Manuel Bracker and said it was not the first time he had attacked someone he did not know. Police say Bracker allegedly followed […]
DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
Search underway for gunman who opened fired at Visalia house party
Visalia police are searching for suspects after one person was shot during a party at West Prospect avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.
DA: Man sentenced in murder at Fresno’s Campus Pointe
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to prison time for a deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in 2021, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Wednesday, officials said Ricardo Resendez, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced by a judge to 10 years in prison as […]
Tulare man shoots woman then fires at Tulare County deputies, officials say
24-year-old Joey See is suspected of shooting a woman inside a home then firing several rounds at an approaching deputy.
Madera parents sentenced in death of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
The parents of a toddler found dead in Madera have been sentenced after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges in connection with his death. His mother has been sentenced to 28 years, while the dad received a lighter sentence of 11 years.
19-year-old shot and killed at Fresno County Halloween party identified
The man who was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Fresno County over the weekend has been identified.
Driver flips off deputy during high-speed chase in Kings County, officials say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver in a Hummer was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase on Friday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 p.m., officials said a deputy saw a Hummer speeding in the area of 18th and Kent avenues. Investigators said the driver, later identified […]
DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
The Disappearance of the Merced Family
The case of the four family members who were kidnapped and killed finally has the two suspects under arrest. The suspects are two brothers— one of them is suspected of murder, while the other is suspected of being an accessory. According to the Merced police, the family was found...
Feds Charge Three Fresno Men in Treasury Checks Scam
Three Fresno men are accused of a scam in which nearly 300 counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks worth more than $500,000 were cashed. An eight-count federal indictment charged Jeffrey Michalk, 43; Steve Gomez, 40; and Michael Dugan, 48, of conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release Thursday morning.
Madera mom sentenced in deaths of her 2-year-old, 4-month-old children
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of two children who were found dead five years apart in Madera County was sentenced for their manslaughter in Madera County Superior Court on Friday. Briseida Sran pleaded guilty in June to the deaths of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran and four-month-old Divina Sran. Thaddeus was originally reported missing by his […]
Suspect arrested in Merced cold case homicide, police say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a motel in 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. On Thursday, officials announced that 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo was arrested for his involvement in the homicide of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera. On December 1, 2017, officers […]
