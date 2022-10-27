Read full article on original website
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Sunday’s Game Could Determine if Vikings Make a Trade
The NFL trade deadline is officially two days away at the time this article is being posted. With that, rumors aplenty have been circulating the NFL for weeks, and the Vikings find themselves smack dab in the middle of them all. After a surprising 5-1 start to the season, it’s...
The Vikings Have a Tight End Problem
Amidst a 6-1 start, the Minnesota Vikings haven’t always won games in the prettiest ways, but they have been winning game. That being said, things may get a little harder moving forward due to one position: tight end. The Vikings officially have a tight end problem. After going down...
TRADE: Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson in Blockbuster Deal
Well, the first big domino of NFL trade deadline day has officially fallen. The Minnesota Vikings have acquired T.J. Hockenson in a blockbuster deal with the Detroit Lions. The deal includes the Vikings sending Detroit their second-round pick in 2023 and their third-round pick in 2024. Meanwhile, the Vikings get Hockenson, Detroit’s 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. Detroit also likely pays Hockenson much of his salary in 2022.
Texans WR Stirs the Pot of Vikings Trade Rumors
Throughout the past few weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have been connected to multiple wide receivers as the trade deadline approaches. Most notably, the Vikings are apparently one of four teams that have inquired about Texans WR Brandin Cooks. And now, with the deadline just hours away, the Texans WR stirs the pot of trade rumors.
Questions Answered: Injuries Arrive, Plan B at TE, Patrick Peterson
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the Halloween edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll try...
Vikings Make Final Roster Move Prior to Cardinals Game
With the Minnesota Vikings set to kick off against the Arizona Cardinals less than 24 hours from now, the Vikings have made one final roster move prior to the game. In an effort to bolster their depth at tight end, Minnesota elevated Jacob Hollister from the practice squad on Saturday.
Vikings Go Perfect in Kirk-tober, Beat Cardinals 34-26
The Minnesota Vikings secured a perfect 4-0 record in Kirk-tober by beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 34-26. It was a sloppy performance at times, but the Vikings defense stepped up in key situations to secure Minnesota’s fifth consecutive victory. In particular, Za’Darius Smith had a huge game for...
Eight Thoughts Following Minnesota’s Week 8 Win over Arizona
The Vikings stand at 6-1 after Week 8. Frankly, I didn’t expect to be able to type those words at this stage in the season. My skepticism aside, Minnesota’s Week 8 win puts them in an excellent position as the season get to its halfway point. The next...
Za’Darius Smith Probable to Return After Suffering Knee Injury
It was a huge first half for Za’Darius Smith against the Arizona Cardinals offense. The Vikings pass rusher totaled a pair of sacks and TFLs, benefiting from 60% of the Cardinals offensive line being out. He even got to pull out the Jared Allen “calf rope” celebration. Allen was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor at halftime after a terrific NFL career.
The NFC North Round-Up: The Vikings Win; Everyone Else Loses
As the dust clears from another weekend of NFL football, the Minnesota Vikings continue to pull away from the rest of their NFC North rivals. The Vikings won on Sunday, beating the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, every other team in the NFC North lost. Here’s how all the action went down on Sunday afternoon.
Some of the Notable Numbers for T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings’ New TE
I’ll be the first to admit I didn’t think Kwesi Adofo-Mensah would pull off a deal of this magnitude. That being said, I can see why he was interested. A top-10 selection just a few seasons ago, Hockenson has solidified himself as one of the game’s best receiving tight ends. With Hockenson in the offense, the Vikings’ passing attack will be able to further stress opposing defenses.
There’s a WR on Pace for 2000 Yards, but He’s not Justin Jefferson
Prior to the season’s start, one of Justin Jefferson’s main goals of the year was to be recognized as the best wide receiver in the league as well as break the 2000 yards receiving mark. So far, there is a WR in the NFL on pace to break that 2000-yard barrier, but his name is not Justin Jefferson. Instead, it is new Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.
Bears Turn from Sellers to Buyers
After trading away defensive stars Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith over the past week, the Chicago Bears turn from sellers to buyers in the waning hours towards the NFL trade deadline. The team acquired some wide receiver help for Justin Fields by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool. In...
Vikings, NFL Trade Rumors Are Running Rampant
When it comes to NFL trade rumors, there’s a new trend I’ve noticed when it comes to online coverage of sports teams in the digital age. We all know that search engines, social media platforms, and websites (even this one!) treasure the click above all else. Any content strategy that can increase click volume is bound to become an instant trend–copied and recopied, ad nauseum.
Vikings Podcast: Scary Smith
Coming into the season, Sam and I did a prediction podcast episode. I don’t think either of us thought Minnesota would be sitting at 6-1, but here we are. Both of us are happy to be wrong. On the latest episode of Notes from the North – our humble Vikings podcast – we offer a very brief assessment of the most recent game.
The Vikings’ Depth Chart Heading into their Week 8 Cardinals Game
For the most part, the Vikings’ depth chart is looking pretty consistent as Week 8 nears. The team has done a great job of staying healthy, so Kevin O’Connell may have all of his players available for the game. The players, of course, are most important when it...
Opportunity Beckons Kirk Cousins & Kevin O’Connell
Much was made of the history between Kirk Cousins and Kevin O’Connell following the decision to hire the new head coach. Previously, both were employed by the Washington Commanders. The thinking was that their history would make the partnership a strong one from the outset. In many ways, that has proven true; the team has a chance to get to 6-1 tomorrow.
Reaction to Vikings Win over Cardinals in Week 8
This is Episode 151 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the broad takeaways from the Vikings 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Particularly, Patrick Peterson, the Vikings defense, and the 6-1 start are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
