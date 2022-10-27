ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
beckersasc.com

Arkansas physician found guilty of overprescribing 1.2M prescription drugs

Texarkana, Ark.-based Lonnie Joseph Parker, MD, has been convicted for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 29. In 2018, the DEA and the Little Rock District Office began an investigation into Dr. Parker after receiving complaints about a suspected pill mill. The investigation found Dr. Parker was over prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup.
TEXARKANA, AR
KATV

Arkansas FireSMART app is available for prescribed burning

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced Monday the Arkansas FireSMART mobile application. The app was created with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and offers row crop procedures and forest landowners a simple way to check conditions, as well as report prescribed burns.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has been charged after an investigation into abuse of vulnerable adult by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Catherine Daniels of West Memphis has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into TBI custody on Oct. 31. TBI agents determined […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
KHBS

New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

More than 200 new laws to take effect in Oklahoma in November

More than 200 new laws will take effect Tuesday. The list includes everything from updated landlord-tenant laws, to limiting those pesky spam calls, to more government transparency. The new laws range through many different areas, some having to do with how our government remains accountable to you all the way to things we deal with in our everyday life.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTBS

Audit finds fault with Louisiana child abuser registry

Compared with most other states, Louisiana requires less evidence to place someone’s name on a state registry of child abuse perpetrators, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. (Canva image) Compared with most other states, Louisiana requires less evidence to place someone’s name on a state registry...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
GALLIANO, LA
marijuanamoment.net

Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears

With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
ARKANSAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges

Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KOLR10 News

Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes

BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy