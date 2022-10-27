Read full article on original website
Related
beckersasc.com
Arkansas physician found guilty of overprescribing 1.2M prescription drugs
Texarkana, Ark.-based Lonnie Joseph Parker, MD, has been convicted for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 29. In 2018, the DEA and the Little Rock District Office began an investigation into Dr. Parker after receiving complaints about a suspected pill mill. The investigation found Dr. Parker was over prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup.
KATV
Arkansas FireSMART app is available for prescribed burning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced Monday the Arkansas FireSMART mobile application. The app was created with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and offers row crop procedures and forest landowners a simple way to check conditions, as well as report prescribed burns.
KATV
Multiple Arkansas state agencies, Gov. Hutchinson speak out against issue 4
Little Rock (KATV) — Election Day is nearly a week away and one of the big topics on the ballot is issue 4. It's an amendment to the state's constitution that will permit the recreational use and possession of marijuana. The owner of Natural Relief Dispensary, Brian Faught said...
KTBS
Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week comparing certain processes for...
Police officers across Arkansas work to prevent drug abuse
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last year 146 people in Pulaski County died of an overdose— and police departments across the state have continued working to prevent drug abuse. Every year Arkansans drop off unwanted medication in part of Drug Take-Back Day. “Last year, we recovered almost 13...
Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has been charged after an investigation into abuse of vulnerable adult by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Catherine Daniels of West Memphis has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into TBI custody on Oct. 31. TBI agents determined […]
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
KHBS
More than 200 new laws to take effect in Oklahoma in November
More than 200 new laws will take effect Tuesday. The list includes everything from updated landlord-tenant laws, to limiting those pesky spam calls, to more government transparency. The new laws range through many different areas, some having to do with how our government remains accountable to you all the way to things we deal with in our everyday life.
KTBS
Audit finds fault with Louisiana child abuser registry
Compared with most other states, Louisiana requires less evidence to place someone’s name on a state registry of child abuse perpetrators, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. (Canva image) Compared with most other states, Louisiana requires less evidence to place someone’s name on a state registry...
KTBS
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
Arkansas governor, industry leaders speak against recreational marijuana amendment
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and several notable industry leaders held a joint press conference Monday to speak against Issue 4, the recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot.
Louisiana physician, LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally.
marijuanamoment.net
Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears
With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges
Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
KTBS
Arkansas Attorney General warns of fentanyl disguised as candy as Halloween approaches
TEXARKANA, Ark. – As Halloween approaches, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge calls on parents and kids to be cautious about fentanyl disguised as candy. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), brightly colored ‘rainbow fentanyl’ looking like candy has been seized in 26 states. Drug cartels...
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
KTBS
Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes
BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Comments / 0